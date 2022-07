COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that a Delaware grand jury declined to indict the police officers involved in the shooting of Jonathan Myers on I-71. “BCI’s special agents were requested to conduct an independent investigation of the facts and answered the call with speed and precision,” Yost said. “The case files now appear on our website for everyone to review as part of my commitment to public transparency. It is our practice to post investigations for fatal incidents – however given the public’s interest in this case, I am also adding these files to our website.”

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO