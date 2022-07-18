Thousand Island Dressing

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Hear me out: Cast iron skillets are the ultimate summertime staple. Not only are they durable enough to use over the direct flame of a grill or campfire, but they're perfect for the speedy one-pan meals we crave when it's too hot to be in the kitchen. Fortunately, if you're in the market for a new one, Amazon shoppers say this dual-handle cast iron skillet is "outstanding for the price" — and you can grab it for as little as $13 right now.

SHOPPING ・ 22 DAYS AGO