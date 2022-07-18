ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, MO

Video Shows Embarrassed Bear with TP Stuck to His Rear End

By Doc Holliday
 2 days ago
Can't a bear get any privacy these days? The answer to that question is apparently "no" as a new video shows a bear walking down the street with toilet paper stuck to his back side. It's probably worth mentioning that this awkward moment happened near Lake Tahoe, California because...well,...

