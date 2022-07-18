Summertime storms in the days ahead with seasonable warmth

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Friday afternoon, Gulf Coast!. The batch of storms from last night finished earlier this morning. The severe threat has ended, but some of the storms today could have some gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. We should see a break in the rain for a bit, but more wet weather will come this afternoon and evening. There is a 60 percent chance that rain will find you today, and temperatures will stay cooler because of this rainfall with highs in the mid- to upper-80’s. Tonight, temperatures will slowly drop into the mid-70’s with partly cloudy skies.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Thursday afternoon, Gulf Coast!. This morning we had some coastal showers with warm, humid conditions. The humidity will stick around throughout the afternoon hours today making our temperatures feel quite hot. Heat advisories are in effect until 7pm for most of our counties west of I-65 for heat index values reaching up to 105 to 110 degrees. Make sure to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water if you plan to spend time outdoors today.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The severe weather threat has come to an end as the complex of storms continues to slowly weaken. Showers and storms will linger into Friday morning. Storms will be a bit more isolated and spottier through the rest of the day Friday. Leftover clouds will keep temperatures slightly below average with highs in the upper 80s.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Wednesday afternoon, Gulf Coast!. Coastal showers and storms fell throughout the morning, similar to what we saw yesterday. Most of those downpours are staying east of the bay with some heavier downpours locally, so make sure to take it easy on the roadways! We were also warm and muggy this morning, and it will only get hotter throughout the day today. Temperatures will reach into the low-90’s, but it will feel like the upper-90’s and low-100’s with the humidity. It will be a typical summer day today, so be sure to be drinking plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you plan to be outside. Our overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper-70’s with a few clouds sticking around.
First up we have the Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Fest at Jones Park in Gulfport. Come on down to the Barksdale Pavilion this Saturday from 11am-7pm as we welcome a variety of live entertainers, more than 20 food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, a DJ that will make you want to get up out of your seat and a popular MC that will keep the party going! Food trucks and entertainment? Now, that’s my jam!
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Country music superstar Keith Urban is coming to The Wharf Amphitheater Saturday, Aug. 6, a summer stop on his World Tour 2022. And you can win tickets to see him. The New Zealand-born singer-songwriter has gathered a collection of awards through his chart-topping career,...
There are a lot of great ways to spend your Saturday nights in the summertime, however, none can quite compare to being able to watch some of the most iconic movies in the Hollywood history back on the silver screen, within the confines of the majestic Pensacola Saenger Theater! However, when you come to watch the Summer Movie Series at the Pensacola Saenger Theater, you’re not just getting a classic movie to watch, but you will be thoroughly entertained all night long starting at 6pm where The Great Saenger Pipe Organ will be played by Alex Gartner, Executive Director of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus, for an entire hour leading up to the show. Then in addition to The Great Saenger Pipe Organ, you will also get a hilarious specialized intro from the Gulf Coast CW, specifically tailored to each individual movie that will be shown over the summer, and trust me when I tell you, this is also something that you don’t want to miss, and it is exclusive to the Summer Movie Series at the Pensacola Saenger Theater! With tickets only being $5 per person, this is the perfect way to have the family spend the summer nights! Below is a list of the dates and movies that will be shown for the rest of this summer:
