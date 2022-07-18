14u Twin Cities Babe Ruth All-Stars Advance to Regionals in Ferndale

The 14u Twin Cities Babe Ruth All-Star team poses for a photo after winning the South Washington title Sunday in Longview. Not pictured: Hudson Waterfield.

Winning the South Washington title last weekend, the 14u Twin Cities Babe Ruth All-Star team went undefeated at the tournament in Longview, and will advance to regionals in Ferndale to play against the top squads from Montana, Idaho, Oregon, and British Columbia.

The Twin Cities squad consisted of Bryce Pine, Beckman Dvorak, Jonah Lowe, Hunter Vanderhoff, Mykel Sneller, Hudson Waterfield, Jake Johnson, Kade Warner, Zeke Haskins, Chase Davenport, Cole Ozretich, and Preston Trodahl. They were managed by Derek Oberg, Brandon Johnson, and Katelyn Pine.

None of TC’s games were close, dispatching host Longview, 16-7 in the first game, defeating Black Hills 18-1 in the quarterfinals, Centerfield 19-6 in the semis, and finally defeating Longview again in the finals, 15-5.

A strong pitching staff, including Ozretich, Trodahl, and Davenport as starters, and Sneller and Johnson in relief, helped set the tone, and hot bats from Haskins, Dvorak, Lowe, Johnson and Pine erased any doubt. Warner caught all but one inning behind the plate over the course of the four games.

Oberg has also started a fundraiser to pay for travel expenses as TC looks to take its run even further. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/donate/614721569996965