Detroit, MI

Detroit pastor has to buy back church property from pawn shop after thieves break in

By Veronica Meadows, FOX 2 Staff
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - In the span of one week, the Ark Detroit on the city's west side was targeted by thieves at least five times. The most recent crime resulted in thousands of dollars worth of equipment being stolen, which the pastor then had to buy back from the pawn...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 10

Seddy Sed
4d ago

So the pawn shop is not legally obligated to return stolen goods. I need to open a pawn shop. They should have the person who stole it information and that should be handed over to the police

Reply
7
Heavy Dee
4d ago

I think the church would have got their property back in the pawn shop would have prosecuted the seller

Reply
4
 

downriversundaytimes.com

Man at self-checkout cited for retail fraud

DEARBORN — A 33-year-old Detroit man was cited for retail fraud at Walmart, 5851 Mercury Drive, the evening of July 15 after loss prevention personnel saw him bagging numerous unscanned items at the auto checkout area, which was captured on surveillance camera footage. The man, who had attempted to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
fox2detroit.com

Detroit nurse loses home in devastating fire

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Emmanuel Acuff has been on the frontlines of COVID-19 for the past two years. After an exhausting 24 months, he's now literally picking up the pieces and trying to find where he's going to buy his next pair of scrubs. Acuff was out of town a...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit neighbors say blighted home is barely standing

Every year, neighbors say the city of Detroit labels a home near them as being ordered for demolition. But every year, it remains and now, it's got holes through its roof and is almost entirely in ruins. But still, it remains.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Inkster Man Shot, Killed At Southfield Apartment

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — An Inkster man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Southfield. Police say at about 6:53 p.m. on July 19, officers responded to the Franklin Hills Apartments for a report of a home invasion and shooting. Officers found the 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say he was an acquaintance of the residents at the apartment. Authorities say the person who fired the shot was on the scene and taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
fox2detroit.com

Both missing girls in Detroit found safe, police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The disappearance of two Detroit children this week has been resolved following an unnerving Monday where families reported that an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old went missing. Carolyn Finley, 11, was located after she went missing from her home on Rowe Street. She was reportedly with a...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspects get low bonds after shootout at Warren gas station

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men are facing charges after police allege they were involved in a shootout Thursday in Warren. Jayquan Washington, 25, of Detroit, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (felony) and careless discharge of a firearm (misdemeanor), while Eric Boatwright, 25, of Taylor, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (felony).
WARREN, MI
99.1 WFMK

Inside An Abandoned Greek Orthodox Church: Detroit, Michigan

Get ready to take a look inside this once-deserted Greek Orthodox Church, located between Ohio Street and Oakman Boulevard in Detroit. According to Wasteland Explorer, when Greek immigrants began arriving in Detroit in the late 1880's, the need for places of worship saw many churches pop up. In 1892 Detroit had over 100 Greek immigrant residents which grew to 884 by 1910.
DETROIT, MI

