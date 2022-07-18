Emotional moment 'unknown' WWI soldiers who lay undiscovered for over 100 years are finally given a proper burial on Long Lost Family - after DNA tests helped find their tearful relatives

This is the emotional moment nine 'unknown' WWI soldiers who lay undiscovered for over 100 years were finally given a proper burial on Long Lost Family - after seven of the men's relatives were found thanks to DNA testing.

In a special episode of the popular ITV programme, which aired tonight, viewers followed the search for the identities of a group of World War One heroes, whose bodies lay lost for more than a century.

Presenters Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell joined forces with 'War Detectives', from the Ministry of Defence's Casualty and Compassionate Centre, to investigate the nine lost soldiers, whose remains were found by road workers in Belgium in 2018, hoping to find living relatives.

Seven out of the nine men were identified thanks to DNA testing after trinkets - including a ring, bracelet and well-made boots - unlocked the name of Second Lt Leslie Wallace Ablett, who was part of the 11th Battalion of Northumberland Fusiliers.

During tonight's episode, tearful relatives of the late comrades who died in a blast in October 1917, during the Battle of Passchendaele, travelled to Belgium to witness the soldiers be buried, with military honours.

Arnold Sanderson (on the far left) and his comrades and local people in France 1917

Long Lost Family's special The Unknown Soldiers started in Gainford, Durham with Brenda Clayton, 77, whose grandfather Henry Miller was killed in World War One, but his body was never found.

The family never found out what had happened to Henry and Brenda said that she always 'hoped that one day, somebody would turn up some remains and we will know where he died.'

Brenda explained that her grandfather married her grandmother Malita aged 22 and the couple had two children, her mother and uncle Jimmy, who marched behind the soldiers with a wooden toy gun.

News reached the family on 15th October 1917 that Henry had been killed in action, aged 28.

And this wasn't the only loss that Brenda's family suffered - while Harry was away in France, his wife Malita died of scarlet fever, leaving their children as orphans.

Brenda is one of 1000s of people across Britain who have no idea what happened to her missing relative - however, the nine soldiers, near the site of the Battle of Passchendaele in 1917, were discovered with artefacts that could be the key to identifying them.

In a special episode of the popular ITV programme, which aired tonight, viewers followed the search for the identities of a group of World War One heroes, whose bodies lay lost for more than a century. Pictured right, one of the relatives at the ceremony

Presenters Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell joined forces with 'War Detectives', from the Ministry of Defence's Casualty and Compassionate Centre, to investigate the nine lost soldiers, whose remains were found by road workers in Belgium in 2018, hoping to find living relatives. Pictured, the burial service

Within the artefacts was a signet ring and fountain pen belonging to 2nd Lieutenant Ablett from the 11th Northumberland Fusiliers.

Journalist Rachel Fixsen was identified as Lesley Ablett's cousin. She had never heard of him but upon receiving the MoD's email realised that his presence had been under her nose the whole time.

Through family records, she discovered that Leslie was born in 1897 in Manchester but had moved to London.

Rachel said: 'I just feel close to him. I feel bound to him and to remember him. The people who loved him couldn't burry him as they needed to, to finish the process and to say goodbye.'

The journalist recently lost her partner - but because he was Italian his family requested that he was buried in Italy. Discovering Leslie has given her something special to focus on.

Harry Miller and his wife Melita and their baby George (pictured together, left), related to Brenda Clayton (pictured right)

Rachel's DNA confirmed the identity of 2nd Lieutenant Ablett killed on the 15th of October 1917, aged just 20, alongside some of his comrades.

Leslie was the most easiest to name and find due to the artefacts - but among the eight other soldiers was Brenda Clayton's grandfather, Harry Miller.

Brenda knew that he had been killed in action but had never known where he was buried.

Meanwhile, the War Detectives also uncovered private Arnold Sanderson, a 26-year-old railway worker. He left behind his parents and six sisters when he set off for France in 1914.

The investigation team tracked down his great nice Jackie Golding, who agreed to do a DNA test. Jackie said: 'It's started a conversation in our family again about him.'

Arnold's photos and belongings were put away in a cardboard box but upon being contacted by MoD Jackie got them back out and found an extraordinary letter from an officer at the front, to Arnold's parents.

Meanwhile, the War Detectives also uncovered private Arnold Sanderson (pictured), a 26-year-old railway worker. He left behind his parents and six sisters when he set off for France in 1914

The letter read: 'Mr. And Mrs. Sanderson. It is with deep regret that I have to inform you of the death of Private Sanderson.

'He was killed by a shell in the morning of the 15th of October. He died beside his officer. He was thought of a great deal by my officers. A good soldier and he always did his duty.'

Jackie said: 'You just can't imagine what his parents were feeling when they just read it. It must have been so hard for them. Which is probably why my Nana didn't talk about him because it was too upsetting.'

Unfortunately Jackie's DNA came back inconclusive and the detectives had to find another relative to test to see if one of the nine missing soldiers was Arnold Sanderson. This did come back as a positive match.

The programme returned to Rachel who found a poem written by Leslie's aunt to include on his grave stone. She chose: 'May God watcher and keep you safe, wherever you may be.'

She said: 'It is strange, thinking that when I got that email, I didn't know who he was, and now he's become a big presence for me. I say a prayer for him every day. Leslie is my family, he's our family.

Long Lost Family followed the burial of the nine soldiers, who were buried alongside their named comrades

Private Harry Miller's granddaughter Brenda attended the ceremony (pictured) from Yorkshire with her son Martin and sister Karen

'And I just feel privileged to be able to do what his parents couldn't do, see him buried properly with respect and honour.'

Long Lost Family followed the burial of the nine soldiers, who were buried alongside their named comrades.

Private Harry Miller's granddaughter Brenda attended the ceremony from Yorkshire with her son Martin and sister Karen.

Rachel also attended, whilst unfortunately Jackie could not attend, so another niece of Arnold Sanderson's, Sharon, went along.

Sharon said: 'When you actually saw them, the soldiers carrying the coffins in, they became so real that it was actually happening and one of our relatives was actually in one of those coffins.'

Brenda commented: 'Many, many times throughout my life I had wondered what sort of person he would be had he survived. The most moving moments was when they present a wreath on top of the folded Union Jack with the belt and cap... just mesmerised.'

Whilst through the tears, Sharon said: 'Although we've never met him. You just feel today that you really did. Yeah, very emotional. I think I cried most of it. Yeah, very, very emotional.'

Solemnly Rachel said: 'Now all of our family, we know about him. And that memory will continue.'

Brenda added: 'The fact that he's buried alongside his comrades is just really, really special because they died together and now they are at peace together, forever.'