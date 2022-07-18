ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Emotional moment 'unknown' WWI soldiers who lay undiscovered for over 100 years are finally given a proper burial on Long Lost Family - after DNA tests helped find their tearful relatives

By Abi Turner For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

This is the emotional moment nine 'unknown' WWI soldiers who lay undiscovered for over 100 years were finally given a proper burial on Long Lost Family - after seven of the men's relatives were found thanks to DNA testing.

In a special episode of the popular ITV programme, which aired tonight, viewers followed the search for the identities of a group of World War One heroes, whose bodies lay lost for more than a century.

Presenters Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell joined forces with 'War Detectives', from the Ministry of Defence's Casualty and Compassionate Centre, to investigate the nine lost soldiers, whose remains were found by road workers in Belgium in 2018, hoping to find living relatives.

Seven out of the nine men were identified thanks to DNA testing after trinkets - including a ring, bracelet and well-made boots - unlocked the name of Second Lt Leslie Wallace Ablett, who was part of the 11th Battalion of Northumberland Fusiliers.

During tonight's episode, tearful relatives of the late comrades who died in a blast in October 1917, during the Battle of Passchendaele, travelled to Belgium to witness the soldiers be buried, with military honours.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EgGFH_0gk4bTTA00
This is the emotional moment nine 'unknown' WWI soldiers who lay undiscovered for over 100 years were finally given a proper burial on Long Lost Family - after seven of the men's relatives were found thanks to DNA testing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXRI9_0gk4bTTA00
During tonight's episode, tearful relatives (pictured) of the late comrades who died in a blast in October 1917, during the Battle of Passchendaele, travelled to Belgium to witness the soldiers be buried, with military honours
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0CwF_0gk4bTTA00
Arnold Sanderson (on the far left) and his comrades and local people in France 1917

Long Lost Family's special The Unknown Soldiers started in Gainford, Durham with Brenda Clayton, 77, whose grandfather Henry Miller was killed in World War One, but his body was never found.

The family never found out what had happened to Henry and Brenda said that she always 'hoped that one day, somebody would turn up some remains and we will know where he died.'

Brenda explained that her grandfather married her grandmother Malita aged 22 and the couple had two children, her mother and uncle Jimmy, who marched behind the soldiers with a wooden toy gun.

News reached the family on 15th October 1917 that Henry had been killed in action, aged 28.

And this wasn't the only loss that Brenda's family suffered - while Harry was away in France, his wife Malita died of scarlet fever, leaving their children as orphans.

Brenda is one of 1000s of people across Britain who have no idea what happened to her missing relative - however, the nine soldiers, near the site of the Battle of Passchendaele in 1917, were discovered with artefacts that could be the key to identifying them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZdqOQ_0gk4bTTA00
In a special episode of the popular ITV programme, which aired tonight, viewers followed the search for the identities of a group of World War One heroes, whose bodies lay lost for more than a century. Pictured right, one of the relatives at the ceremony
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0riJsf_0gk4bTTA00
Presenters Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell joined forces with 'War Detectives', from the Ministry of Defence's Casualty and Compassionate Centre, to investigate the nine lost soldiers, whose remains were found by road workers in Belgium in 2018, hoping to find living relatives. Pictured, the burial service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479A6C_0gk4bTTA00
Seven out of the nine men were identified thanks to DNA testing after trinkets - including a ring, bracelet and well-made boots - unlocked the name of Second Lt Leslie Wallace Ablett (pictured is one of his relatives), who was part of the 11th Battalion of Northumberland Fusiliers

Within the artefacts was a signet ring and fountain pen belonging to 2nd Lieutenant Ablett from the 11th Northumberland Fusiliers.

Journalist Rachel Fixsen was identified as Lesley Ablett's cousin. She had never heard of him but upon receiving the MoD's email realised that his presence had been under her nose the whole time.

Through family records, she discovered that Leslie was born in 1897 in Manchester but had moved to London.

Rachel said: 'I just feel close to him. I feel bound to him and to remember him. The people who loved him couldn't burry him as they needed to, to finish the process and to say goodbye.'

The journalist recently lost her partner - but because he was Italian his family requested that he was buried in Italy. Discovering Leslie has given her something special to focus on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Q80F_0gk4bTTA00
Seven out of the nine men were identified thanks to DNA testing after trinkets - including a ring, bracelet and well-made boots - unlocked the name of Second Lt Leslie Wallace Ablett (pictured), who was part of the 11th Battalion of Northumberland Fusiliers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04PY4n_0gk4bTTA00
Harry Miller and his wife Melita and their baby George (pictured together, left), related to Brenda Clayton (pictured right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hy1On_0gk4bTTA00

Rachel's DNA confirmed the identity of 2nd Lieutenant Ablett killed on the 15th of October 1917, aged just 20, alongside some of his comrades.

Leslie was the most easiest to name and find due to the artefacts - but among the eight other soldiers was Brenda Clayton's grandfather, Harry Miller.

Brenda knew that he had been killed in action but had never known where he was buried.

Meanwhile, the War Detectives also uncovered private Arnold Sanderson, a 26-year-old railway worker. He left behind his parents and six sisters when he set off for France in 1914.

The investigation team tracked down his great nice Jackie Golding, who agreed to do a DNA test. Jackie said: 'It's started a conversation in our family again about him.'

Arnold's photos and belongings were put away in a cardboard box but upon being contacted by MoD Jackie got them back out and found an extraordinary letter from an officer at the front, to Arnold's parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiQbq_0gk4bTTA00
Meanwhile, the War Detectives also uncovered private Arnold Sanderson (pictured), a 26-year-old railway worker. He left behind his parents and six sisters when he set off for France in 1914

The letter read: 'Mr. And Mrs. Sanderson. It is with deep regret that I have to inform you of the death of Private Sanderson.

'He was killed by a shell in the morning of the 15th of October. He died beside his officer. He was thought of a great deal by my officers. A good soldier and he always did his duty.'

Jackie said: 'You just can't imagine what his parents were feeling when they just read it. It must have been so hard for them. Which is probably why my Nana didn't talk about him because it was too upsetting.'

Unfortunately Jackie's DNA came back inconclusive and the detectives had to find another relative to test to see if one of the nine missing soldiers was Arnold Sanderson. This did come back as a positive match.

The programme returned to Rachel who found a poem written by Leslie's aunt to include on his grave stone. She chose: 'May God watcher and keep you safe, wherever you may be.'

She said: 'It is strange, thinking that when I got that email, I didn't know who he was, and now he's become a big presence for me. I say a prayer for him every day. Leslie is my family, he's our family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0Peb_0gk4bTTA00
Long Lost Family followed the burial of the nine soldiers, who were buried alongside their named comrades
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yz4xF_0gk4bTTA00
Private Harry Miller's granddaughter Brenda attended the ceremony (pictured) from Yorkshire with her son Martin and sister Karen

'And I just feel privileged to be able to do what his parents couldn't do, see him buried properly with respect and honour.'

Long Lost Family followed the burial of the nine soldiers, who were buried alongside their named comrades.

Private Harry Miller's granddaughter Brenda attended the ceremony from Yorkshire with her son Martin and sister Karen.

Rachel also attended, whilst unfortunately Jackie could not attend, so another niece of Arnold Sanderson's, Sharon, went along.

Sharon said: 'When you actually saw them, the soldiers carrying the coffins in, they became so real that it was actually happening and one of our relatives was actually in one of those coffins.'

Brenda commented: 'Many, many times throughout my life I had wondered what sort of person he would be had he survived. The most moving moments was when they present a wreath on top of the folded Union Jack with the belt and cap... just mesmerised.'

Whilst through the tears, Sharon said: 'Although we've never met him. You just feel today that you really did. Yeah, very emotional. I think I cried most of it. Yeah, very, very emotional.'

Solemnly Rachel said: 'Now all of our family, we know about him. And that memory will continue.'

Brenda added: 'The fact that he's buried alongside his comrades is just really, really special because they died together and now they are at peace together, forever.'

Comments / 19

Bill Talbott
4d ago

Note. The UK traditionally buries its war dead in the country where they are killed. Those cemeteries are considered UK territory. I have seen the cemeteries in Turkey (Gallipoli) and Italy. Chilling. The US usually offered the families the option to return their fallen kin home for local burial. If Japanese dead are found their ashes are usually returned and placed in the shrine at Yasikuni.

Reply
7
Happy cat
4d ago

Oh my gosh this is absolutely wonderful! So frustrated that I can't watch this extremely moving show here in America!

Reply
5
Mary Peterson
4d ago

God Bless these Soldiers and their families. Thank you for our freedom 🙏

Reply
8
Related
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davina Mccall
Person
Henry Miller
Daily Mail

Man known as 'The Shepherd' living quietly in an Australian suburb denies he was sent here by the Italian mafia to assassinate senior AFP cop in a crime that shocked the nation

A man suspected of being one of two 'Shepherds' who assassinated a high ranking AFP officer is now married and living quietly in suburbia. Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Colin Winchester was shot two times in the back of his head outside his Canberra home in January 1989. Italian police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Tests#Wwi#Itv#Long Lost Family
Indy100

Mum who accidentally mooned her kid's entire school given a 'bottom's up' trophy

An Essex mum who became a viral hit after tripping and mooning the crowd during a parents' sports day race has been given a trophy – shaped like her bum. Katie Hannaford, 36, experienced a whirlwind week when a clip of her falling during a sports day race made its rounds across the internet. The mum-of-two attended her eight-year-old's school event and participated in all the fun. However, things went head over heels when Katie accidentally tripped and exposed her bum to a crowd of shocked onlookers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Tiger Drags Man Into Jungle, Rescuers Only Find Hands

A tiger dragged a man into a jungle in northern India and rescuers have so far only recovered two severed hands. Two friends— Afsarul Un Ahmad and Mohammad Anas—had been riding a motorcycle along a highway near the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand, when the attack occurred last Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.
ACCIDENTS
Smithonian

Cavers Discover 200-Year Old Mine, Untouched Since the Moment It Was Abandoned

Members of the Derbyshire Caving Club have uncovered a cobalt mine in Cheshire, England, that operated in the early 19th century. Sealed off from oxygen, the site contains a “time capsule” of artifacts from the day workers abandoned it, shedding light on what mining was like some 200 years ago, according to a statement from the National Trust, which owns the site.
METAL MINING
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 29, who left his partner of 10 years for Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them reveals he is now her CARER after she goes partially blind

A married father-of-two who left his partner and kids for a Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them has told of the backlash he and his new girlfriend have received. Tony Garnett, 29, opted to abandon his family to rent a house with refugee Sofiia Karkadym, 22, just 10 days after she arrived to live with them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

499K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy