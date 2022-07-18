Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Ulster, Western Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Central Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bloomfield, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lyndhurst and Rutherford around 1240 PM EDT. Paterson and Passaic around 1245 PM EDT. Teterboro around 1250 PM EDT. Hackensack and Paramus around 1255 PM EDT. Fort Lee and Oradell around 100 PM EDT. Bergenfield and Englewood around 105 PM EDT. Riverdale around 110 PM EDT. Yonkers and Co-op City around 115 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

