Captain's war on home front: Angry Army wife's banner exposes 'love cheat' and tells passers-by he has a lack of integrity and discipline

By Mark Nicol
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An Army medical officer returned from a tour of war-torn Somalia to be greeted by a banner over his home which shamed him for an alleged affair.

His wife claimed the captain in the Royal Army Medical Corps cheated on her with a United Nations official.

Pictures shared on social media showed the house decorated with balloons in the regimental colours of red, blue and gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmyTN_0gk4acV200
The Army officer's wife mocked the Army’s public messaging about integrity being key to an officer’s role on her extremely large banner

The banner read: ‘Hello, my name is Captain [surname]. I went on tour to Somalia and had an affair with [name] who works for the UN.’

It added: ‘I kicked my wife out of our house and rendered her homeless, unemployed and broken.’ The Daily Mail is not naming the couple.

The banner, which features a picture thought to show the serviceman carrying a dog, also mocked the Army’s public messaging about integrity being key to an officer’s role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFFAd_0gk4acV200
She accused her husband, a captain in the Royal Army Medical Corps, of cheating on her with a United Nations official while in Somalia

It said: ‘I lack moral courage, discipline, respect for others, integrity, loyalty, selfless commitment.’ Referring to her husband’s future ambitions, the wife’s message added: ‘I always top the [promotions] board and intend to become CO [Commanding Officer].’ The house is believed to be on a married quarters estate in Colchester, Essex.

Last night, the Ministry of Defence said: ‘We are aware of a social media post which makes allegations against a service person. This matter is under investigation so it would be inappropriate to comment further.’

Comments / 31

Ricky Damerville
3d ago

Many of these comments ignore the status of the man as a military member. If he were a member of the U.S. military, adultry is still technically a crime under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and is still prosecuted although it is seldom prosecuted alone-meaning a more serious charge is usually the impetus for the prosecution. I do not know British Military Law but I strongly suspect that the British response is probably similar. And that likely response by Military authorities probably pushed this woman to do which she did. There are many people in this country who still believe that adultry should be a crime or at least relevant in divorce cases. They are often shocked in no fault divorce states when their lawyer tells them that adultry is not as relevante as it was in the past.

Reply
16
The Reds are Running
2d ago

hey I might need to send that banner to a friend of mine, her baby's daddy is living his life care free overseas, behind on child support, has other kids too.

Reply(2)
4
MidStuckDle
3d ago

Wow. Imagine how she would feel if she found out that wasn’t true? And WHY doesn’t she have a job? That’s ridiculous in this day in age. I can’t imagine not being an independent woman.

Reply(1)
7
#United Nations#Somalia#Army#Captain Lsb#Un#The Daily Mail#The Ministry Of Defence
