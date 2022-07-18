Captain's war on home front: Angry Army wife's banner exposes 'love cheat' and tells passers-by he has a lack of integrity and discipline
An Army medical officer returned from a tour of war-torn Somalia to be greeted by a banner over his home which shamed him for an alleged affair.
His wife claimed the captain in the Royal Army Medical Corps cheated on her with a United Nations official.
Pictures shared on social media showed the house decorated with balloons in the regimental colours of red, blue and gold.
The banner read: ‘Hello, my name is Captain [surname]. I went on tour to Somalia and had an affair with [name] who works for the UN.’
It added: ‘I kicked my wife out of our house and rendered her homeless, unemployed and broken.’ The Daily Mail is not naming the couple.
The banner, which features a picture thought to show the serviceman carrying a dog, also mocked the Army’s public messaging about integrity being key to an officer’s role.
It said: ‘I lack moral courage, discipline, respect for others, integrity, loyalty, selfless commitment.’ Referring to her husband’s future ambitions, the wife’s message added: ‘I always top the [promotions] board and intend to become CO [Commanding Officer].’ The house is believed to be on a married quarters estate in Colchester, Essex.
Last night, the Ministry of Defence said: ‘We are aware of a social media post which makes allegations against a service person. This matter is under investigation so it would be inappropriate to comment further.’
