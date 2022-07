MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Five Georgia prisons were part of what the state is calling shakedowns as they work to remove contraband from the facilities. In a media release, the Georgia Department of Corrections says the shakedowns were conducted, unannounced, at Coastal, Central, Dooly, Lee and Valdosta State Prisons. The search results in more than 1,000 contraband items seized which officials say inmates could use to conduct criminal activity inside the prisons.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO