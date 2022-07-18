Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Running back

The Eagles finished the 2021 NFL season with a franchise record 2,715 yards rushing, but all was not well at the running back position, as quarterback Jalen Hurts led the team in overall rushing with almost 800-yards total on the ground.

We’ll continue our 2022 training camp preview by looking at Philadelphia’s running backs group.

The Eagles currently have Miles Sanders, Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott Kennedy Brooks, and Jason Huntley on the roster, while Jordan Howard is an unrestricted free agent and still unsigned.

Here’s an early preview of Philadelphia’s running back situation.

Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders turned 25 on May 1 and is probably the most talented running back in league history not to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a single season.

Sanders will enter a contract season after a disappointing 2021 season that saw him rush for 754 yards while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

The former Penn State star missed five games with multiple injuries and could be on his way out unless he delivers a monster season.

Boston Scott

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Darren Sproles clone had another solid season, logging 87 carries for 373 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Scott initially had the chance to land a tender from another organization as a restricted free agent, but eventually returned to Philadelphia on a one-year deal.

Kenneth Gainwell

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Even with Boston Scott returning, Gainwell has to be running back No. 2 entering the 2022 regular season.

The dynamic dual-threat appeared in 16 games as a rookie, logging 681 total yards with six touchdowns, and he could eventually supplant Miles Sanders as the top running back.

Kennedy Brooks

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A Mansfield, Texas native, Brooks had three 1,000-yard seasons at Oklahoma and finished his high school career with 7,658 rushing yards and 96 touchdowns on 885 carries.

Brooks could fill Jordan Howard’s role as the Eagles’ power back.

Jason Huntley

(AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Huntley spent most of the 2021 season on the practice squad but showed potential as a punt and kick returner on special teams.

Likely the fourth or fifth running back on the roster from a talent standpoint, Huntley could make the team as the organizations best return man.