Rishi Sunak has made it to the final two in the Tory leadership contest.MPs whittled down the candidates to just him and Liz Truss, and now members of the party will vote for who their preferred leader and therefore PM is.Whoever becomes the next PM will enter power at the height of a cost of living crisis where soaring inflation and energy costs are crippling people's bank balances.With that context in mind, people have questioned whether Sunak, a certified rich man, can emphasise with the hardships of the average Joe.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHe says he can...

BUSINESS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO