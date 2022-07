Open banking continues to grow and so do regulatory frameworks that aim at fostering its use. In countries like the U.K. or Europe, this process is regulatory driven and regulators are likely to bring new developments in the second half of 2022. In the U.S., open banking has been mostly led by the industry, but some federal regulators are considering enacting new rules that would give customers more power to share their financial data. Let´s take a look at the new laws and regulations that could be introduced after the summer recess.

