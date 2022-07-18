ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton to test CodeRED emergency alert system

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

Thornton to test CodeRED emergency alert system 00:25

Thornton is the latest city along the Front Range to get ready to test its emergency notification system. CodeRED is the primary way to find out about fires, severe weather, law enforcement activity, evacuations and utility outages.

"The test will provide critical training for dispatchers and improve the readiness of residents by increasing awareness of emergency messaging and promoting sign-ups for the notification system. A disaster can happen at any time anywhere, and residents can take steps to be informed when disasters strike," said Thornton Emergency Manager Ryan Doyle.

Residents who sign up can receive texts, calls or emails for free.

Thornton city officials say they will test the system on July 27.

