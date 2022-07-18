ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clark County mails property tax bills after correction frenzy

By Elaine Emerson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County mailed out initial real property tax bills over the weekend following a frenzy of residents working to correct their rate in late June. The confusion started after a viral social media post that showed some people paying a higher tax rate -- 8% versus...

Comments / 2

bluetry35722
4d ago

You never own anything in this life 😂😂😂 If you don't pay taxes on the home you paid a 30 year mortgage on, we're taking it!

Reply
3
pvtimes.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases again dip in Clark County, state

For the second straight week, COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped and cases plateaued in Nevada, according to state data released Wednesday, potentially signaling the start of a more sustained downturn. “We’re starting to see the downward trend,” said Brian Labus, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UNLV’s School of Public...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas renters get slight breather as prices cool

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Renters across Southern Nevada, already hit hard by spiking gas prices and a 9.1% inflation rate in June, can look for a slight bit of relief when their leases come up. According to the Nevada State Apartment Association, rent price hikes are beginning to stabilize.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Clark County School District Is Offering Second Chance To Applicants

The Clark County School District is giving previously-rejected teaching applicants a second chance at a job. It was recently announced that CCSD was reaching out to people who had in the past been rejected for various teaching positions. The 2022-2023 school year is a mere weeks away and the district is scrounging to get positions filled. According to Fox 5 News in Las Vegas, the CCSD hiring staff is making outbound calls to previously rejected applicants, asking them to reapply. Fox 5 reports that the Clark County School District currently has almost 1500 open positions for teachers. They say some highly-qualified applicants were rejected formerly for substitute positions, some without any explanation. According to Fox 5, many of the rejected applicants held a license to substitute teach in Nevada, but still were turned down as possible hires. Some for no reason other than a reference not returning a call. Well, now the tables have turned, as CCSD is hoping those applicants will resubmit.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Reno, Henderson build luxury apartments amid affordability crisis

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Almost all of the apartment units constructed in Reno (94%) and Henderson (93%) during the last decade are categorized as luxury units, according to an analysis of data compiled by the market research firm Yardi Matrix, a finding that stands in stark contrast to Nevada’s ranking as the state with the fewest low-income units per […] The post Reno, Henderson build luxury apartments amid affordability crisis  appeared first on Nevada Current.
HENDERSON, NV
vanlifewanderer.com

Is Henderson, NV Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)

If you are thinking about visiting Henderson and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Henderson really is.
HENDERSON, NV

