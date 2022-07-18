Clark County mails property tax bills after correction frenzy

The Clark County School District is giving previously-rejected teaching applicants a second chance at a job. It was recently announced that CCSD was reaching out to people who had in the past been rejected for various teaching positions. The 2022-2023 school year is a mere weeks away and the district is scrounging to get positions filled. According to Fox 5 News in Las Vegas, the CCSD hiring staff is making outbound calls to previously rejected applicants, asking them to reapply. Fox 5 reports that the Clark County School District currently has almost 1500 open positions for teachers. They say some highly-qualified applicants were rejected formerly for substitute positions, some without any explanation. According to Fox 5, many of the rejected applicants held a license to substitute teach in Nevada, but still were turned down as possible hires. Some for no reason other than a reference not returning a call. Well, now the tables have turned, as CCSD is hoping those applicants will resubmit.

