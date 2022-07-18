Class-Action Lawsuit Accuses Apple Pay of $1B a Year in Illegal Fees

Amazon is taking aim at more than 10,000 Facebook groups after filing a lawsuit against its administrators for allegedly promoting fake reviews. The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle, alleges administrators of Facebook groups requested reviews on products including camera tripods and stereos in exchange for cash or free items. Some of the groups have thousands of members, including one “Amazon Product Review” page that boasts more than 40,000 members and “allegedly offered refunds or other payment to buyers willing to leave bogus reviews,” according to CNBC. Amazon says it was necessary to file the lawsuit in order to unmask the administrators and to shut down the groups once and for all. CNBC said that while Amazon is working with Facebook on the issue, despite their efforts, “new Facebook groups offering fake reviews continue to appear.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO