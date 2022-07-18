ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Class-Action Lawsuit Accuses Apple Pay of $1B a Year in Illegal Fees

A class-action lawsuit in federal court accuses Apple of using its Apple Pay to illegally profit from payment card issuers, taking in $1 billion a year in fees in violation of antitrust laws. The suit, filed Monday (July 18) by the Seattle firm of Hagens Berman and Sperling &...

