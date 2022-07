Eric W Alberts, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 in his home from a medical condition. At only 36 years old he was taken far too soon from his family and loved ones. Depending when and how you knew him you would have seen different versions of him. Eric had his own demons as we all do, but he fought through them! Through everything he believed in; Love, God, and above all else Family. Oh, and the Steelers… he believed in the Steelers!! Please spend a moment with a loved one because time is too short.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO