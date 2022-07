Convenience store chain 7-Eleven has cut around 880 corporate jobs in the U.S., a year after completing its $21 billion acquisition of rival Speedway. This shift comes as U.S. businesses have been dealing with inflation nearly across for the board for everything from rent to gas, CNBC reported Thursday (July 21). Many companies have been cutting down on hiring or conducting rounds of layoffs, both in attempts to cut down on expenses.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO