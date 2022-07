Two ponies were shot and killed at a horse-rescue nonprofit near Amite over the weekend, and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for the shooters. Deputies responded on Sunday to a report of the ponies being shot at Equine Advocacy of Louisiana, east of Amite, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The two ponies had been rescued and were in the care of the nonprofit.

