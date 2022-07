NORWALK — Former Mayor Bill Collins, who led the city in the late 1970s and ’80s, has died at the age of 87, Mayor Harry Rilling’s office confirmed Friday. “The loss of former Mayor Bill Collins is a tragedy for Norwalk. He was a highly respected individual and mayor,” Rilling said in a statement Friday afternoon. “He had tremendous love for Norwalk and through his leadership and deep commitment to giving back to the community, made a lasting impact on our city.”

NORWALK, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO