MISSOULA, Mont. — An overnight infrared flight shows the Hog Trough Fire burning east of Hamilton has nearly doubled in size, up to 500 acres. "Growth was mapped on both the west and east side of the fire," the flight log notes. "On the fire’s eastern edge, the fire moved 0.75 miles since last night’s IR with intense heat. The fire is now established on the east side of FS trail 131 north of Signal Rock. Multiple isolated heat sources were mapped east of the main fire perimeter in this area of growth. Growth on the fire’s western edge included some areas of intense heat along the heat perimeter in the Trough Creek drainage. Pockets of scattered heat were mapped in the fire’s interior."

HAMILTON, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO