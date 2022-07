SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a suspect believed to have shot a man in late June of this year. On June 27, at 5:54 p.m., the Savannah Police Department responded to a 21-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The man was later transported to Memorial Health in Savannah where he underwent surgery and has since been released from the hospital.

