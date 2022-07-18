Woman shot, killed near 72nd and Greenfield; suspect sought

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors say no charges will be filed in a shooting outside a Milwaukee grocery store that left two dead. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said the store’s supervisor shot and killed a man who had fatally shot a security guard and that the supervisor fired in self-defense. The shooting on July 9 happened outside the El Rey market on the city’s southside after security guard Anthony Nolden confronted Luis Lorenzo who attempted to carry a shoulder bag into the store. Officials say the men argued and ended up in the parking lot where Lorenzo blindly fire a shot that killed Nolden. Authorities say Lorenzo then shot at the supervisor, who was not struck and the supervisor fatally shot Lorenzo.

