Greenfield, WI

Woman shot, killed near 72nd and Greenfield; suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old woman is dead after police say they were called to the area of 72nd and...

www.fox6now.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide suspect dead after shooting self, officials say

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner said the suspect wanted in connection to a Wednesday homicide on the city's south side died at the hospital after shooting himself in the head. Police first responded to a business near 34th and National around 2:10 p.m. where a 49-year-old Milwaukee woman...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Double fatal shooting in Milwaukee; domestic related: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, July 19 near 39th and Center. It happened at approximately 10:32 p.m. Officers responded to a Welfare of Citizen call for service. Upon arrival, officers discovered two deceased victims inside the residence. Victim #1, a 20-year-old Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating early morning fatal stabbing

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to the area of N. 13th St. and W. Granada St. around 3 a.m. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a fatal stab injury, and despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police: 33-year-old Kenosha resident killed in car crash

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police say a 33-year-old resident was killed in a car crash Wednesday, July 20. Authorities say it happened near 30th Avenue and 14th Lane Wednesday morning. The roadway was temporarily closed but has since reopened. An investigation is underway. This is a developing story....
KENOSHA, WI
City
Greenfield, WI
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Greenfield, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Road rage killing; Milwaukee man's family pleads for answers

MILWAUKEE - Police said a road rage incident is to blame for a 50-year-old Milwaukee man's death Tuesday, July 19. The man's family told FOX6 News that he and four of his kids were in a van headed to a birthday party. When they reached 87th and Mill, everything changed.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

13th and Granada fatal stabbing; Milwaukee's far south side

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, July 20 near 13th and Granada. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a fatal stab wound. He died at the hospital. The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Two dead following domestic incident near 39th and Center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two people are dead following a domestic incident late Tuesday night. Milwaukee police were called out for a welfare check near N. 39th St. and W. Center St. around 10:30 p.m. Officers discovered two deceased victims inside the residence. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman identified as Alwiya...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis homicide: Milwaukee man in custody in death of woman

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in West Allis on Monday afternoon, July 18, police say. A news release from the West Allis Police Department indicates the suspect in the homicide near 72nd and Greenfield was arrested early Tuesday. West Allis detectives and SWAT personnel arrested him at an area hotel.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County road rage: Woman arrested; 2 children in car

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is shared video and pictures following a road rage incident that happened on southbound I-94 on Tuesday, July 19. Officials say around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Racine County Communications Center received a 911 call of a reckless driver on I-94. A person was waiving a firearm and nearly ran the called, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, off the road. Deputies responded to the area and located the offending vehicle.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 58

Man shot in attempted robbery near 28th and Fond Du Lac, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man is expected to survive a shooting following an attempted robbery early Tuesday morning. According to police, a 24-year-old man sustained minor gunshot injuries as a result of an attempted robbery. The victim was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. Milwaukee Police...
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating 3 Monday evening shootings

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Several victims are recovering after multiple shooting incidents late Monday night. According to police, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by gunfire near S. 14th St. and W. Greenfield Ave. around 8 p.m. The victim drove himself to a local hospital, and was expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

No charges in Milwaukee market shooting that left 2 dead

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors say no charges will be filed in a shooting outside a Milwaukee grocery store that left two dead. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said the store’s supervisor shot and killed a man who had fatally shot a security guard and that the supervisor fired in self-defense. The shooting on July 9 happened outside the El Rey market on the city’s southside after security guard Anthony Nolden confronted Luis Lorenzo who attempted to carry a shoulder bag into the store. Officials say the men argued and ended up in the parking lot where Lorenzo blindly fire a shot that killed Nolden. Authorities say Lorenzo then shot at the supervisor, who was not struck and the supervisor fatally shot Lorenzo.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Brown Co. deputies arrest suspect considered armed and dangerous

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Deputies in Brown County were searching for a man who they said was armed and dangerous. On Wednesday, officials said he was in custody. A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Jackson, 35, of Kenosha. Brown County Sheriff’s officials said he was last seen in a black four-door Ford Fusion with Wisconsin license plate AJG5000. He is also a registered over-the-road truck driver.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
TMJ4 News

No charges against Racine police officer who shot and killed Da'Shontay King

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine County District Attorney announced Tuesday that no charges will be filed against a Racine police officer who shot and killed a man in May. The man, 37-year-old Da'Shontay King Sr., was shot by Officer Zachary Brenner on May 17. District Attorney Patricia Hanson said in her decision, "the death of Mr. King was a direct result of Mr. King’s conduct that posed a reasonable and imminent threat to Officer Brenner, under the circumstances as they existed at the time. Mr. King was armed with a firearm, therefore, his intentional use of a firearm was reasonable and necessary under the circumstances."
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

13th and Granada stabbing investigation

MILWAUKEE - A stabbing investigation is underway in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 20. Police were called out to the area of 13th and Granada around 3 a.m. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

Woman shot and killed in West Allis was a mother of four, family says

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — West Allis police arrested a suspect they say is connected to the deadly shooting of a 24-year-old woman in West Allis on Monday. Police said in a statement the 25-year-old man was arrested at a local hotel. Police are not seeking any other suspects. Officers believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and shared a domestic relationship.

