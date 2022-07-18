Salinas High School graduate drafted by San Diego Padres

SANTA CRUZ—The DubTown 18-U baseball team out of Watsonville faced elimination not once, but four times during this past week’s NorCal Super Regional Palomino Tournament. With their backs against the wall, DubTown defeated the Santa Clara Red Sox twice on Sunday to capture the championship at Harvey West Park.
After a stellar sophomore season hitting leadoff and playing left field for the Hollister High softball team, Madeline Bermudez had a lot to look forward to this summer. The incoming junior recently suited up for Team Mexico’s 16U team in the Triple Crown International Challenge, one of the largest tournaments in the world. The event took place June 24-26 just outside of Denver.
SANTA CRUZ—David Rose was a local renowned general surgeon who passed away nearly two years ago. His former colleague and close friend George Mendoza couldn’t do anything to honor him due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On Saturday, he’ll get a chance to pay tribute to his former golfing...
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Rodeo is alive and well this weekend after kicking off Thursday afternoon at the Salinas Sports Complex. Barrel racing, mutton busting and bull riding took attendees on a wild ride. The fun is expected to last until Sunday. The California Rodeo Salinas is one of the top 10 rodeos in the country
The post The California Rodeo Salinas returns with horse parade and bull riding glory appeared first on KION546.
The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $660 million for Friday night's draw, the third largest pot in the game's history, according to the California Lottery. Ticket sales always seem to ramp up when the pot reaches stratospheric levels, and some superstitious players might head to places where big jackpot tickets have been sold before.
SAN JOSE — A new fitness center has opened its doors at a San Jose shopping center, an endeavor that offers a welcome counterpoint to the grim coronavirus-linked business shutdowns of the last two years. UFC Fit has begun operations at Westfield Oakridge mall. The new merchant could enhance...
Pacific Grove native Peter Gunn has been a well known skater in Monterey County, Southern California and Pacific Northwest, as well as a skilled skate park builder sought after around the world. Gunn had a bad crash on Thursday, June 23 while skating, and suffered acute head trauma. “His recovery...
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday! I know this is a little...
SALINAS, Calif. — People from all over the country flock to Salinas to participate in the California Rodeo Salinas. It's one of the top 10 professional rodeos in the country and the largest in California. "Our mission is to preserve and promote the traditions of the West while giving...
Photos (not local): Jaguarundi, black jaguar, and melanistic jaguar with spots visible. January 22, 2014 (San Diego’s East County)--A rash of sightings of large black wildcats have been reported in East County, most recently in Spring Valley. While thus far no one has captured photos of the animals, the growing number of sightings from seemingly credible sources—including an East County Magazine reporter, raises some intriguing questions.
Coyotes have taken over a Mountain View golf course and players were fine with the animals, until they started scaring children and staff. “I thought ‘hey what’s that thing doing these? That’s in the wrong place,’” said golfer Bev Jauch. “At first I thought that it was a dog, someone had let their dog out but then I realized it was different looking and not real healthy.”
Then the first torta of my existence hit my face hole. A portal to unfound flavor opened forever. I remember where it happened, namely a street corner north of Ensenada. It didn’t matter that I had spent two decades on the planet without testing the Mexican-style sandwich. The key...
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Local fisherman Nico Gibbons was out fishing off the coast of La Jolla when he caught something unexpected: video of a 14-foot Great White shark. Gibbons says the shark was preying on a seal just feet away from their boat. “It was encircling our...
Pleasure Point's beat-up beach cottages are being torn down to erect multistory, multimillion-dollar homes. For lifelong Point denizens like the author, the changing face of an iconic neighborhood — one of California's last rough-edged coastal zones — hasn't been without its pros and cons. While the scene has become livelier and friendlier over the years, the cost of living has soared, sending many longtime locals packing.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A school in San Jose has been evacuated due to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon, police announced on Twitter. Officers will be conducting a sweep of the Unitek College Campus. As of 5:30 p.m., the building has been cleared, and no suspicious devices were located, police said. The bomb threat […]
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Themonarch butterfly was classified as an endangered species by international conservations, Thursday, and is now one step closer to extinction. Over the past decade, the population has dropped between 22% to 72% globally. Monarchs east of the Rocky Mountain declined by 84% from 1996 to 2014. In the West, the population plummeted by 99.9%.
A group of businesses in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood say they have been hit by thieves in recent months. The most recent incident happened early Thursday morning, when thieves shattered the glass window of the Bay Area Phone Doctor store, located in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Comments / 2