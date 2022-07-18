ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Baltimore, OH

Terry Lynne Daniels

sent-trib.com
 4 days ago

Terry Lynne Daniels, 65, North...

www.sent-trib.com

sent-trib.com

James W. Lotz

James W. Lotz, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away at his home on July 19, 2022. He was born in Kenton, Ohio on March 17, 1935 to Ralph and Ruth (Poling) Lotz. Jim was a member of Abiding Word Lutheran Church in Bowling Green and a former member of Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler. He was very involved with the church and instilled that faith in his children. Jim enjoyed music and could play a few instruments by ear. He enjoyed line dancing, square dancing and polkas. Reading and woodworking were a few hobbies that he enjoyed. Jim liked eating out and discovering new places. He took the family camping and on vacation every year to many different states. Jim was a man of his word and a great husband, father, and grandfather.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Joyce Ann Parsons

Joyce Ann Parsons, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away July 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born in Dowling, Ohio to the late Everett and Dorothy (Sullivan) Evans on December 12, 1934. She married Raymond Parsons on June 23, 1956 in Bowling Green, Ohio and he survives.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

June E. Vogtsberger

Many thanks to all who passed along kind condolences and shared fond remembrances. For those wishing to attend June’s funeral service and celebration of life, please join us on Saturday, August 13th at 11:00 o’clock at the 1st Presbyterian Church, 126 South Church Street, Bowling Green. A bereavement meal will be served afterwards at the Church.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 7-22-2022

A Toledo man was arrested after he allegedly punched another man at a Bowling Green gas station. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded Wednesday at 2:46 p.m. to a call at Marathon, 1240 W. Wooster St. A man said that he asked another driver to move his vehicle so he...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Baltimore, OH
City
North Baltimore, OH
sent-trib.com

Esther Ann Clinton

Admired by her colleagues and loved by all, Dr. Esther Clinton was a remarkable scholar, celebrated teacher, and rivetingly energetic presenter of ideas, who was taken from us far, far too soon. She had the rare ability to make people feel better about themselves, because she herself was so unselfish, full of encouraging words, and always willing to accommodate different students and learning styles. While a part of Bowling Green State University’s world-famous Department of Popular Culture, Esther taught classes on heroes, villains, and tricksters; folktales, popular literature; world religions; and advanced cultural theory. She presented at academic conferences around the world and published widely, in areas ranging from proverb use in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, to parallels between heavy metal music and gothic literature, to the intersection of postcolonial theory and ethnomusicology.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Transfers: 7-21-2022

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 5902 Moline Martin Road, Lake Township, residential, from Kayla and Jonathon Minniear, to Christine Schiffler, $143,000. 104 and 0 Roche de Beouf St. and 0 Findlay St., Haskins, residential, from Adam Kaverman, to Kevin Willingham, $178,000.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Brothers sentenced for their part in downtown BG shooting

Two brothers who were involved in a downtown shooting last year have been sentenced to community control. Cedrion Williams, 20, and Cedric Williams Jr., 21, both of Toledo, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. On Aug. 1, Cedrion Williams and Javen McIntoush were...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Senior events

The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Northwood police looking for missing boy

An 18-month-old boy has been reported missing and was last seen with his mother. Eduardo Olvera Jr. is approximately 2-3 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. His mother is Claudia Olvera, possibly driving a gold Honda Odyssey. She does not have custody of the boy. Anyone with information...
NORTHWOOD, OH
sent-trib.com

Pemberville 16-year-old dies in motorbike crash

PEMBERVILLE — A Pemberville teenage was fatally injured Friday after his motorbike struck a vehicle, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday at 3:03 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lemoyne and Rees roads. Sheriff’s deputies along with Pemberville/Freedom Township EMS crews were dispatched to the scene.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Man accused of assault at BG gas station

A Toledo man was arrested after he allegedly punched another man at a Bowling Green gas station. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded Wednesday at 2:46 p.m. to a call at Marathon, 1240 W. Wooster St. A man said that he asked another driver to move his vehicle so he...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Support novel night, which supports the library

The Wood County District Public Library Foundation will be holding its annual Novel Night Benefit on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Building in Bowling Green City Park. I am writing today to ask for your support of this event. The evening will be filled with fine beverages, heavy...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
NewsBreak
Obituaries
sent-trib.com

Bowling for big dollars: Al-Mar hosts Midwest PBA

When a sporting event attracts the world’s best, it might typically take place in a major city like New York, Los Angeles or Chicago. But for one weekend, Al-Mar Lanes in Bowling Green, is going to be hosting the top bowlers on the planet at the 25th Annual Progressive/Gerdeman Insurance Agency Central/Midwest PBA 50 Tournament Friday-Sunday.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Fatal foxtail? Perrysburg officials want weed declared noxious

PERRYSBURG — Following reports of severe illness — even death — in dogs, council and the mayor are making a formal request to have foxtail barley declared a noxious weed. One man’s dog died from ingesting them. “This seed has barbs on it that tunnel into...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Relay raced to another successful year

I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped make our 2022 American Cancer Society Relay For Life Event an amazing success. Thank you to all of our sponsors, supporters, teams, presenting sponsor Wood County Hospital and Wood County Fairgrounds. We owe a special thanks to the Wood County Fair Foundation. Due to a scheduling conflict, we thought we might have to cancel our event at the last minute, but thanks to a quick-thinking committee member and the fair foundation, we were able to secure the pavilion just days before our event and it turned out to be a fantastic venue. We exceeded our goal of $50,000.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Area has slight risk of thunderstorm this afternoon

There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in Wood County today. A. severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 8 p.m. for Northwest Ohio. A line of thundershowers will likely move through Wood County around 3-5 p.m., according to the Wood County Emergency Management Agency. Storms could produce wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to 1-inch diameter and around a half-inch of rain.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

ASL class falls victim of national teacher shortage

PERRYSBURG — The national teacher shortage is hitting specialty classes hard, and at Perrysburg High School that means the final American Sign Language course has been dropped, with students unable to get certifications. Perrysburg senior Lauren Gorcz, and her father Damon Gorcz, spoke to the school board on Monday...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Falcons ranked 24th in nation on WBCA Academic Honor Roll

The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball student-athletes have been recognized for their success in the classroom. The Falcons were named to the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll, which was announced Wednesday by the WBCA office. The Falcons are ranked 24th in...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Roe v Wade ensured bodily autonomy

The Cocoon, Wood County’s only comprehensive domestic and sexual violence agency, has served survivors and their children for 17 years. The core of the Cocoon’s mission is to provide safety, healing and justice to those who experience domestic and sexual violence. Cocoon advocates use the “survivor-defined advocacy” model, which is a process led by the survivor, allowing them to establish their own goals and make personal decisions based on their particular circumstances.
WOOD COUNTY, OH

