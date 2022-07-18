Terry Lynne Daniels

Admired by her colleagues and loved by all, Dr. Esther Clinton was a remarkable scholar, celebrated teacher, and rivetingly energetic presenter of ideas, who was taken from us far, far too soon. She had the rare ability to make people feel better about themselves, because she herself was so unselfish, full of encouraging words, and always willing to accommodate different students and learning styles. While a part of Bowling Green State University’s world-famous Department of Popular Culture, Esther taught classes on heroes, villains, and tricksters; folktales, popular literature; world religions; and advanced cultural theory. She presented at academic conferences around the world and published widely, in areas ranging from proverb use in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, to parallels between heavy metal music and gothic literature, to the intersection of postcolonial theory and ethnomusicology.

