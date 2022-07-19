A 'forever' home: Boys & Girls moves into new location

The Elizabeth City Boys & Girls Club opened the doors to its “forever” home Monday morning.

The Boys and Girls Club’s new permanent home is the former Das Danmine Family Fun Center at 108 East Ward Street.

The club purchased the foreclosed 6,800-square-foot building and 2.35-acre property next to the Knobbs Creek Recreation Center from Towne Bank for $460,000.

The club had been seeking a permanent home for a number of years and Albemarle Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell said the organization’s new home is perfect.

The Boys & Girls Club moved from the former Elizabeth City Middle School last summer to the former DayBreak Adult Day Care building at the Edgewood Center. The county owns the building and was not charging the organization for the space. However, the Boys & Girls Club had to move because the county is moving the Public Defender’s Office to that location.

“We have been moving around and we are glad to have a permanent home,” Mitchell said.

Towne Bank donated $50,000 to the Boys & Girls Club after the sale to help with renovation costs.

“That was really huge,” Mitchell said of the donation. “Without the support of Towne Bank, we would not have been able to do the renovations.”

Mitchell said TRI B Construction of Elizabeth City did the renovation work at cost.

“That was amazing to have their support,” Mitchell said. “They were very generous to do that.”

Some of the renovations included adding two classrooms, one for an arts center, another for STEM activities. The rooms will also be used by club members completing their homework once the school year begins in August.

“The building was really in pretty good shape,” Mitchell said. “We did a little upgrading, some cleaning up and painting.’’

Mitchell described the game room as “Chuck E Cheese” without the pizza.

Part of the sale included keeping games from the former family fun center, including pool and ping pong tables and arcade-type games.

“There is plenty of stuff for them to do,” Mitchell said of the game room. “This is definitely going to be a big attraction.’’

A key addition at the new location is the on-site kitchen that will allow the Boys & Girls Club to serve meals. The cost of meals is included in the club’s registration fee. It costs $10 a week per child for the summer program and $10 for the entire school year.

“We serve breakfast, lunch and snacks (during the summer),” Mitchell said. “We are so excited to have a kitchen because we will be able to serve dinner (during school year). We have been doing that for years in Edenton.’’

The Elizabeth City club can serve 150 children. Mitchell said there are still spots available for both the summer and after-school programs.

The club is taking a group of around 45 4th- and 5th-graders from Elizabeth City and the club in Edenton on a day trip to Washington, D.C. next week. The children will ride in a chartered bus and tour the National Mall.

Elizabeth City Boys & Girls Club Unit Director Sam Minton, who is an Air Force veteran, is organizing the trip. She believes it will be a memorable experience for the children.

“One of my favorite trips as a child was going to Washington, D.C.,” Minton said.

She said she used her contacts in the Air Force to help with logistics for the trip.

“I have some friends that are still on active duty there and I reached out to see if they would help take a tour with a bunch of 4th- and 5th-graders,” she said. “The unit there at Andrews Air Force Base is going to provide lunch for us.’’

The Boys & Girls Club also received $150,000 from Pasquotank County, which was the lease buyout from its former location at Elizabeth City Middle School. The county sold the former school building in January to J.D. Lewis Construction, which is converting the site into market-rate apartments.

In addition, the city gave the Boys & Girls Club $50,000 this fiscal year and allocated another $50,000 each of the next two fiscal years — for a total of $150,000 — to help with the purchase.