EDGEWATER, Md. — A Maryland photographer's scenic photo is gaining recognition from the U.S. Postal Service as one of its newest forever stamps. Peter Turcik told 11 News he has always loved capturing beautiful scenes, but he never expected one of his photos to be stamped on mail sent nationwide. The sights and sounds of nature are Turcik's happy place. You can usually find him soaking it all in from behind his camera lens.

