SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services has announced dates for three vaccination clinics in July and August at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall in Southport. Per a BCHS release, the clinics will be walk-in indoor clinics from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 29, August 8 and August 29. Those entering the clinic will be required to wear a mask. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available to anyone 6 months or older for free at the clinics.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO