Watch interviews with Republican primary candidates running for Missouri's state Senate, District 20

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) With the passage of Missouri's new election bill, many voters have raised concerns on what that will mean before they cast their ballot. We wanted to find out what Missourians need to do now in order to still get out and vote. We spoke with Missouri Secretary...
Local registered voters now should have their sample ballots for the Aug. 2 primary election, which is almost upon us. At the top of the ticket is the list of candidates trying to become Missouri’s next junior U.S. senator. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is...
At first, Robert Bucklin was optimistic. A former student of Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Bucklin is among numerous students who have accused the Christian boarding school and its staff of physical and sexual abuse. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt launched an investigation into the school and ultimately recommended 65...
Kansas and Missouri party officials cite factors like recent gerrymandering, low pay and high time commitment as reasons for the lack of Democratic candidates in some races. Leaders say those factors can prevent young, working people from running. KCUR's Up To Date was joined by leaders from the Kansas Democratic...
Jefferson City, Mo. — In response to a drought that is heavily impacting Southern Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order declaring a “drought alert” that will accelerate the state’s response to drought impacts. Parson signed the order Wednesday afternoon at a press conference flanked...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of candidates have put their name in the hat for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat. With Republican Sen. Roy Blunt retiring, Missourians will elect a new senator to represent them in Washington D.C. this year. But first, voters will have to narrow the...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There were broad smiles and a photo op when Legal Missouri 2022 delivered 390,00 signatures to the Missouri Secretary of State. The petition would allow voters to legalize marijuana for people 21 and older. Revenues would help fund veterans, drug addiction treatment and the public defender system. Non-violent criminal records related to marijuana would be expunged.
Missouri’s Republican governor met separately with GOP leaders in the Senate and House on Tuesday in Jefferson City, discussing the upcoming special session on tax cuts and farm tax credits. House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann (R-O’Fallon) is confident the House will support both bills, including Governor Mike Parson’s...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson will make an announcement regarding the drought conditions and excessive heat in Missouri Thursday at 2 p.m. In a news release, the governor's office said Parson will be joined by Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin, Department of Conservation Director Sara Parker Pauley, and Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn.
Mary Holmes says she subsisted on hardly any food for over a month as she struggled to recertify her eligibility for federal food assistance earlier this year. She spent hours on the phone trying to speak to someone at Missouri’s Department of Social Services (DSS) for her mandatory interview, as her prepaid phone minutes dwindled. With no internet access, disabled and lacking transportation, she ultimately paid $10 to a relative to drive her to a DSS office.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Lucas Kunce’s life story seems built for a populist Senate campaign in Missouri. He grew up in a modest neighborhood in Jefferson City where a local grocer let his mother float checks when his family couldn’t afford the bill. He attended Yale University on grants, came back to Missouri for law school and served 13 years as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Whether Missouri voters will get a chance to legalize recreational marijuana in November is still in question. The latest incomplete tabulations from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, obtained under a Sunshine Law request, show the Legal Missouri 2022 initiative is short of the necessary signatures in four of the six Congressional districts necessary to make the ballot.
Jefferson City, Mo. — Over half of the Show-Me State is showing signs of drought. According to the state drought monitor, the southern portion of the state and a swath of the middle portion have been classified as abnormally dry, or dealing with a “moderate drought”. Parts of Carter, Oregon, Ripley and Howell counties, which sit on the Missouri-Arkansas border, have been classified as dealing with severe drought.
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple sheriffs across Missouri have publicly announced they will not give out any conceal and carry information to agencies that ask for it. In August, Missouri is due to be audited by the federal government. A regular computer technology review is done to ensure that no office misuses that database, which contains CCW entered by sheriff’s offices. Many sheriffs are taking to social media to say they will not release that information if asked to do so by any agency, including the FBI.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to show Missouri's transmission and community levels. The latest State Profile Report shows over half of Missouri remains at a medium community level of COVID-19. The report shows new cases are down 6% compared to last week with 207 cases per 100,000 people.
(Springfield, MO) -- It felt like 123 degrees in Cape Girardeau Wednesday! The National Weather Service in Springfield says the area officially tied its all-time heat index record. More intense heat is still to come. High temperatures in the southeast portion of the state will range from 100 to 105 degrees and just slightly lower in the rest of Missouri.
A leadership shake-up at the top of Mercy Springfield has left former president Craig McCoy without a job. “Mercy has implemented a new leadership structure in the Springfield area,” Mercy said in a statement to the Daily Citizen. “With those changes, David Argueta and Dr. Brad Wyrsch, respectively, lead hospital and clinic operations for Mercy Springfield Communities. As a result, Craig McCoy is no longer with Mercy and his position will not be filled.”
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After an armed citizen stopped a shooter at an Indiana mall, ABC 17 News decided to take a look at the current concealed carry laws in Missouri. When it comes to conceal carry laws, some Missourians might think you need a permit to carry concealed in Missouri. However, anyone over the age of 19 who
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Wisconsin man was convicted of Misdemeanor “Election Fraud – Falsify Voter Registration,” according to Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric J. Toney. The district attorney says one count of Felony “Election Fraud – Providing False Information to...
