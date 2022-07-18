ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Watch interviews with Republican primary candidates running for Missouri's state Senate, District 20

By KSMU
ksmu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri's state Senate district 20 covers Christian...

www.ksmu.org

kq2.com

Changes coming to Missouri elections

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) With the passage of Missouri's new election bill, many voters have raised concerns on what that will mean before they cast their ballot. We wanted to find out what Missourians need to do now in order to still get out and vote. We spoke with Missouri Secretary...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Are there enough verified signatures for Missouri to vote on marijuana this fall?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There were broad smiles and a photo op when Legal Missouri 2022 delivered 390,00 signatures to the Missouri Secretary of State. The petition would allow voters to legalize marijuana for people 21 and older. Revenues would help fund veterans, drug addiction treatment and the public defender system. Non-violent criminal records related to marijuana would be expunged.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri governor to announce aid for farmers, ranchers amid drought

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson will make an announcement regarding the drought conditions and excessive heat in Missouri Thursday at 2 p.m. In a news release, the governor's office said Parson will be joined by Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin, Department of Conservation Director Sara Parker Pauley, and Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge denies state’s request to dismiss federal SNAP lawsuit

Mary Holmes says she subsisted on hardly any food for over a month as she struggled to recertify her eligibility for federal food assistance earlier this year. She spent hours on the phone trying to speak to someone at Missouri’s Department of Social Services (DSS) for her mandatory interview, as her prepaid phone minutes dwindled. With no internet access, disabled and lacking transportation, she ultimately paid $10 to a relative to drive her to a DSS office.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Lucas Kunce is betting outspoken populist message can turn Missouri Senate seat blue

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Lucas Kunce’s life story seems built for a populist Senate campaign in Missouri. He grew up in a modest neighborhood in Jefferson City where a local grocer let his mother float checks when his family couldn’t afford the bill. He attended Yale University on grants, came back to Missouri for law school and served 13 years as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Fate of Missouri marijuana initiative petition unclear as signature count continues

Whether Missouri voters will get a chance to legalize recreational marijuana in November is still in question. The latest incomplete tabulations from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, obtained under a Sunshine Law request, show the Legal Missouri 2022 initiative is short of the necessary signatures in four of the six Congressional districts necessary to make the ballot.
themissouritimes.com

Missouri’s drought forces cattlemen to make tough decisions, Parson “ready to act if situation worsens”

Jefferson City, Mo. — Over half of the Show-Me State is showing signs of drought. According to the state drought monitor, the southern portion of the state and a swath of the middle portion have been classified as abnormally dry, or dealing with a “moderate drought”. Parts of Carter, Oregon, Ripley and Howell counties, which sit on the Missouri-Arkansas border, have been classified as dealing with severe drought.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri Sheriffs say they will not give up CCW information to FBI

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple sheriffs across Missouri have publicly announced they will not give out any conceal and carry information to agencies that ask for it. In August, Missouri is due to be audited by the federal government. A regular computer technology review is done to ensure that no office misuses that database, which contains CCW entered by sheriff’s offices. Many sheriffs are taking to social media to say they will not release that information if asked to do so by any agency, including the FBI.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, July 21st, 2022

(Springfield, MO) -- It felt like 123 degrees in Cape Girardeau Wednesday! The National Weather Service in Springfield says the area officially tied its all-time heat index record. More intense heat is still to come. High temperatures in the southeast portion of the state will range from 100 to 105 degrees and just slightly lower in the rest of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
sgfcitizen.org

Mercy Springfield President Craig McCoy out in shake-up

A leadership shake-up at the top of Mercy Springfield has left former president Craig McCoy without a job. “Mercy has implemented a new leadership structure in the Springfield area,” Mercy said in a statement to the Daily Citizen. “With those changes, David Argueta and Dr. Brad Wyrsch, respectively, lead hospital and clinic operations for Mercy Springfield Communities. As a result, Craig McCoy is no longer with Mercy and his position will not be filled.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Understanding Missouri’s conceal carry laws

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After an armed citizen stopped a shooter at an Indiana mall, ABC 17 News decided to take a look at the current concealed carry laws in Missouri. When it comes to conceal carry laws, some Missourians might think you need a permit to carry concealed in Missouri. However, anyone over the age of 19 who The post Understanding Missouri’s conceal carry laws appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE

