ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Report: Conservative Newsmax peddles Jan. 6 misinformation

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6qhJ_0gk4JC8R00

A conservative TV channel is presenting viewers with an “alternate universe” of how the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, a new research report finds.

Newsmax has broadcast at least 40 false claims or conspiracy theories about the attack since June, when a House committee began televising its evidence about the role former President Donald Trump and his allies played in the day's events, according to NewsGuard, a tech firm that monitors misinformation.

“If you’re watching Newsmax, you may come away with an entirely different feeling of what happened at the hearings, and what happened on Jan. 6,” NewsGuard analyst Jack Brewster said of the findings.

Many of the falsehoods, presented by anchors, reporters and guests who include Republican members of Congress, have been repeatedly debunked. Newsmax did not comment on the report.

Anchors and guests have claimed that there were only a few hundred rioters or that they were “unarmed,” despite photos taken from that day and federal charges that show some were armed with guns or used pepper spray, flagpoles and stun guns as weapons. The Department of Justice estimates at least 2,000 people entered the U.S. Capitol.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified last month that Trump had been informed protesters were armed with weapons.

Another false claim that Trump ordered National Guard troops to the scene, only to be blocked by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was repeated 11 times since the Jan. 6 committee began its hearings on June 9, for example. That misinformation was proven false more than a year ago: Pelosi doesn’t direct the National Guard.

The false claims broadcast on the Trump-friendly Newsmax echo the misleading defenses regularly offered by Trump, as well as his allies, about the violent day at the U.S. Capitol. Newsmax is also named in a defamation lawsuit brought by vote-counting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems for baseless claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent -- the falsehood that spurred many protestors turned rioters to travel to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Newsmax, which is available on most cable, satellite and streaming services, is watched by roughly 200,000 viewers daily. Brewster, who has been monitoring television misinformation around the Jan. 6 hearings, said Newsmax has most regularly aired falsehoods about the insurrection compared to other conservative TV channels.

“I was most shocked by the durability of these claims,” Brewster said. “These are false claims that are not new. A lot of them have been repeated ad nauseum.”

Newsmax has not livestreamed the hearings in full, and in a June press release described the hearings as “political theater.”

A Jan. 6 hearing is scheduled for primetime Thursday.

Comments / 213

Jennifer Lukowicz
3d ago

At age 77, I have become convinced that I no longer believe anything any Republican has to say.....I have been an Independent all my life and always voted the man, not the party....Trump has done this to the party....so sad !

Reply(11)
44
SMARTALECK
4d ago

This misinformation war by the right is getting out of hand.Something needs to be done about it before it tears this country apart more than it already is. What ever happened to holding journalists accountable when they are caught spreading lies?

Reply(6)
35
Kari Bumm
4d ago

so, newsmax isn't allowed to have their opinions! democrats are the only ones to speak out and give their narrative, but heaven forbid someone else has an opposite point of view?? I hate to tell you, but there are 2 sides to every story even j6

Reply(22)
32
Related
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Voting Systems#Newsguard#Republican#The Department Of Justice#White House#National Guard
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

752K+
Followers
167K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy