Wisconsin State

Affordable housing project developers to receive $32.4M in grants

By Gillian Rawling
WEAU-TV 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Affordable housing project developers in Wisconsin are set to receive $32.4 million in grant money to kickstart projects, Governor Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) and Executive Director Elmer Moore Jr. announced. The money in these grants...

WEAU-TV 13

WisCaregiver Careers launches program expansion to support nursing homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday the launch of the WisCaregiver Careers program expansion. The expanded program will help train more certified nursing aides to help support Wisconsin’s nursing homes. Wisconsinites who are looking to start or advance a...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin employment nearly back to pre-pandemic level

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new report on Wisconsin employment shows the state is just about where it was before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but that the recovery has been uneven. Total employment is down about 2.4%, or about 69,500 jobs from December 2019, according to the analysis from the non-partisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. Employment in clothing stores decreased 20% statewide; gambling and recreation are down 15%; the food services industry declined 9%. The report shows one sector that is thriving - transportation and warehousing, which grew 6.3% during the last two years. The unemployment rate has hovered around 3% the last several months and businesses are still struggling to find workers for their vacant positions.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Evers stops in Altoona on “Pothole Patrol” Tour

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers was in Altoona Thursday as part of his statewide “Pothole Patrol” Tour. During the Tour, Evers discussed his investments and efforts to improve local roads and highways. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Evers Administration has improved more than 4,600 miles of highways and roads, including more than 1,700 miles of locally owned roads across the state. The Administration has also improved nearly 1,500 bridges.
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire hosts Wisconsin Public School Summit

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The 8th annual Wisconsin Public Education Network Summer Summit got underway at North High School in Eau Claire Thursday. Public education advocates, professionals and families gathered from across the state to connect over schooling in Wis. More than 30 workshops and lectures were available to learn more about the issues facing students and public schools.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

COVID-19 case count tops 2,000 Wednesday in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The daily COVID-19 case count on Wednesday surpassed 2,000, but the seven-day rolling average has stayed virtually unchanged over the past three days. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 2,079 new cases were accounted for on Wednesday. This is the second time so far this month that the daily case count has breached 2,000.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

BBB warns against recent used car scam

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With used cars in high demand, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said scammers have come up with a new way to trick online buyers, experts said. Experts say the scammers will offer the car at a low price online and tell potential buyers that it is located in another state. Then scammers will say they know a transport company that will bring the car for the buyer and usually have the customer pay through a wire transfer or a prepaid gift card.
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

FBI ramps up cyber crime prevention efforts

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cybersecurity threats are a top priority for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Special agents in charge of the State of Wisconsin are ramping up their efforts to prevent these types of crimes from happening to local organizations. The two biggest cyber threats in Wisconsin are ransomware...
MIDDLETON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Counselors are happy about the new suicide hotline

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re struggling with suicidal thoughts a new resource is available with the quick dial of three numbers. On July 16, 2022 the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline was launched. People can now easily reach a mental health professional by calling, texting, or chatting the number 988.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Saturday severe threat: risk for damaging winds and a few tornadoes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Western Wisconsin is in the peak of severe weather season and with various outdoor events and activities on the calendar Saturday, it will be a good day to remain weather aware. The morning hours are likely to be quiet, but we are expecting developing thunderstorms in Minnesota to slide eastward and intensify as they work into the state. The best time frame at this point to see the severe threat will come between 2-8pm, which looks to put both the I-94 and I-90 corridors in the risk zone. Favorable atmospheric conditions for severe weather will include building heat, high dew points and plenty of wind energy and shear in the atmosphere. Individual storms should form initially, but transition into a more organized line which will favor damaging winds as the greatest risk. Large hail is also likely, with even a tornado or two possible.
WISCONSIN STATE

