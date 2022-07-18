Affordable housing project developers to receive $32.4M in grants

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Western Wisconsin is in the peak of severe weather season and with various outdoor events and activities on the calendar Saturday, it will be a good day to remain weather aware. The morning hours are likely to be quiet, but we are expecting developing thunderstorms in Minnesota to slide eastward and intensify as they work into the state. The best time frame at this point to see the severe threat will come between 2-8pm, which looks to put both the I-94 and I-90 corridors in the risk zone. Favorable atmospheric conditions for severe weather will include building heat, high dew points and plenty of wind energy and shear in the atmosphere. Individual storms should form initially, but transition into a more organized line which will favor damaging winds as the greatest risk. Large hail is also likely, with even a tornado or two possible.

