New York State Teachers Union pushes for higher wages to combat teacher shortage
By Conor Wight
cnycentral.com
4 days ago
Public schools are facing a national teacher shortage, and the New York State Union of Teachers (NYSUT) sees the situation getting worse if wages don't improve going forward. "We are hopeful that districts will take the time to really look and prioritize where the money needs to be spent," said Jolene...
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced another boost to municipalities across the state to assist in responding to the pandemic. "We have been able to move safely forward through this pandemic because of our close coordination with partners at every level of local government," Hochul said. "I want to thank Senators Schumer and Gillibrand and our Congressional delegation for their help in securing this critical funding, which will help cities, towns and villages across New York State respond to pandemic-related needs and deliver essential services. As we respond to new variants and plan for any potential surges this fall, this is yet another step we are taking to boost our preparation efforts and we will continue to work with local partners to keep New Yorkers safe."
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Only eight more weeks until the new school year starts for New York State public schools but this year will be different from the last since the pandemic hit in 2020. Kids K-12 are all eligible to get the vaccine. In June the FDA approved both...
New York State (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-New York) took on questions from reporters about allegations of corruption at a news conference Wednesday in New York City. Republicans are calling on the governor to hand over records after a report revealed she got a major campaign donation from a company the state did big business with during the Omicron surge.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A new law signed Thursday in New York state will exempt baby and adult diapers from sales tax. It includes all types of diapers including disposable, reusable, and washable options. The “DIAPER Act” is designed to help reduce the tax burden for New Yorkers, especially those...
A New York state resident has the first confirmed case of polio in the U.S. since 2013. State and Rockland County health leaders confirmed the case Thursday and advised medical practitioners and health care providers to watch for additional cases. The polio vaccine is part of the required school immunization...
Perinton, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, running for NY governor as a Republican, was attacked onstage Thursday night in Perinton during a campaign stop. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a man from the crowd climbed onstage with a weapon in hand, swung it at Zeldin's neck and exclaimed "You're done."
Syracuse, NY — Governor Hochul signed new legislation Thursday that authorizes the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority to create and maintain its own police force, in order to improve security operations and solve staffing issues. The Syracuse Police Department currently patrols Syracuse Airport, including at TSA checkpoints. However, staffing issues...
It's been two months since we revealed what's underneath hundreds of blue tarps on an old airport runway at what is now the NYS Training Preparedness Center in Central New York -- 706 thousand gallons of unused and expiring NYS Clean hand sanitizer. It was made under orders from former...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The family of former Republican State Assemblyman Bernard “Bernie” Mahoney announced this evening that he died of natural causes Tuesday morning, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 87. When the Syracuse Saint Patrick’s Parade chose its Co-Grand Marshalls in 2019, it made the...
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — The National Women's Hall of Fame honors hundreds of women and inducts new members every single year. Among this year's inductees are Michelle Obama, Mia Hamm, and Joy Harjo. The museum recently moved into a building on Canal Street and there are still two more...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Thursday that the city’s nearly 10-year-old fleet of 300 parking meters will be replaced beginning in late summer or early fall. According to the Mayor, new meters were authorized by the Common Council and ordered in January, but supply chain...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile responded to the police department being referred to as a ‘Nazi regime’ by the attorney for an 8-year-old who was detained by Syracuse Police officers in a viral video. The child’s lawyers took the...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Ambulance crews say they are responding to a higher rate of heat-related emergencies this week, putting that much more stress on a hospital system still trying to pick up the pieces from the pandemic. There are just a few dozen hospital beds available in Syracuse as...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Update: Power has since been restored, according to National Grid. ___________________________________________________________________________________. National Grid has reported widespread power outages stretching from parts of Syracuse into Dewitt and East Syracuse early Friday morning. It is unclear at this time what caused the outage, but estimated restoration time is...
Seattle — A man from Washington state is facing a federal charge accused of calling a Tops store in Buffalo and threating racially motivated violence. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington said Joey David George, 37, of Lynnwood, Washington, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with making interstate threats.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The excessive heat on Wednesday was an inconvenience for some Central New York neighbors, but for others it was dangerous. As heat advisories were in effect all day Wednesday, homeless shelters and outreach programs were out in full force trying to help those that may not have access to water or shelter.
We're going one-on-one with the man who is leading Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh's office to reduce gun violence. Lateef johnson-Kinsey officially took on the role on April 13. One of the most recent incidents of gun violence happened Saturday night. A semi-pro football game with kids and families cheering in the stands near Clary Middle School was interrupted by what Syracuse police confirm were gunshots. Nobody was hurt, but players and coaches were shaken up. No suspect has been identified yet.
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced a new project to repair and repave Standish Drive in the Meadowbrook neighborhood. It’s a part of the city’s 2022 Road Reconstruction Project to repair over 20 miles of roads in the city this year. Construction will begin...
Syracuse, NY — Alternative music star Steven Page will kick off the 2022 New York State Fair concert series. The former Barenaked Ladies frontman will take the stage at Chevy Court on Wednesday, August 24 at 1:00 PM. Page is a Central New Yorker himself. He lives in Manlius...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — After a two-year hiatus, the Town of Manlius Recreation Department will once again put on its annual summer musical, performing the magical musical Into the Woods. The organization has continued its longstanding tradition since 1976. In the Stephen Sondheim musical, everyone's favorite storybook characters are brought...
Comments / 0