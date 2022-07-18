ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

New York State Teachers Union pushes for higher wages to combat teacher shortage

By Conor Wight
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic schools are facing a national teacher shortage, and the New York State Union of Teachers (NYSUT) sees the situation getting worse if wages don't improve going forward. "We are hopeful that districts will take the time to really look and prioritize where the money needs to be spent," said Jolene...

Over 1,000 local governments across NY to get a slice of $387 million in COVID relief

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced another boost to municipalities across the state to assist in responding to the pandemic. "We have been able to move safely forward through this pandemic because of our close coordination with partners at every level of local government," Hochul said. "I want to thank Senators Schumer and Gillibrand and our Congressional delegation for their help in securing this critical funding, which will help cities, towns and villages across New York State respond to pandemic-related needs and deliver essential services. As we respond to new variants and plan for any potential surges this fall, this is yet another step we are taking to boost our preparation efforts and we will continue to work with local partners to keep New Yorkers safe."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hochul defends move that paid $637M to campaign donor, citing at-home COVID test shortage

New York State (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-New York) took on questions from reporters about allegations of corruption at a news conference Wednesday in New York City. Republicans are calling on the governor to hand over records after a report revealed she got a major campaign donation from a company the state did big business with during the Omicron surge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Diapers exempt from sales tax under new NYS law

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A new law signed Thursday in New York state will exempt baby and adult diapers from sales tax. It includes all types of diapers including disposable, reusable, and washable options. The “DIAPER Act” is designed to help reduce the tax burden for New Yorkers, especially those...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Education
Syracuse, NY
Government
NYS confirms polio case downstate

A New York state resident has the first confirmed case of polio in the U.S. since 2013. State and Rockland County health leaders confirmed the case Thursday and advised medical practitioners and health care providers to watch for additional cases. The polio vaccine is part of the required school immunization...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin attacked in Perinton

Perinton, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, running for NY governor as a Republican, was attacked onstage Thursday night in Perinton during a campaign stop. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a man from the crowd climbed onstage with a weapon in hand, swung it at Zeldin's neck and exclaimed "You're done."
PERINTON, NY
New legislation allows Syracuse Airport to create its own police force

Syracuse, NY — Governor Hochul signed new legislation Thursday that authorizes the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority to create and maintain its own police force, in order to improve security operations and solve staffing issues. The Syracuse Police Department currently patrols Syracuse Airport, including at TSA checkpoints. However, staffing issues...
SYRACUSE, NY
Former Syracuse State Assemblyman Bernie Mahoney has died

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The family of former Republican State Assemblyman Bernard “Bernie” Mahoney announced this evening that he died of natural causes Tuesday morning, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 87. When the Syracuse Saint Patrick’s Parade chose its Co-Grand Marshalls in 2019, it made the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Your Town Seneca Falls: National Women's Hall of Fame

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — The National Women's Hall of Fame honors hundreds of women and inducts new members every single year. Among this year's inductees are Michelle Obama, Mia Hamm, and Joy Harjo. The museum recently moved into a building on Canal Street and there are still two more...
SENECA FALLS, NY
Several hundred without power in Dewitt, East Syracuse Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Update: Power has since been restored, according to National Grid. ___________________________________________________________________________________. National Grid has reported widespread power outages stretching from parts of Syracuse into Dewitt and East Syracuse early Friday morning. It is unclear at this time what caused the outage, but estimated restoration time is...
SYRACUSE, NY
Man accused of making threats toward Buffalo Tops store

Seattle — A man from Washington state is facing a federal charge accused of calling a Tops store in Buffalo and threating racially motivated violence. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington said Joey David George, 37, of Lynnwood, Washington, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with making interstate threats.
BUFFALO, NY
Local organization helps unhoused people amid excessive summer heat in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The excessive heat on Wednesday was an inconvenience for some Central New York neighbors, but for others it was dangerous. As heat advisories were in effect all day Wednesday, homeless shelters and outreach programs were out in full force trying to help those that may not have access to water or shelter.
ENVIRONMENT
Checking in on Office to Reduce Gun Violence, three months after director appointed

We're going one-on-one with the man who is leading Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh's office to reduce gun violence. Lateef johnson-Kinsey officially took on the role on April 13. One of the most recent incidents of gun violence happened Saturday night. A semi-pro football game with kids and families cheering in the stands near Clary Middle School was interrupted by what Syracuse police confirm were gunshots. Nobody was hurt, but players and coaches were shaken up. No suspect has been identified yet.
SYRACUSE, NY
Roadwork begins Friday in Syracuse's Meadowbrook neighborhood

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced a new project to repair and repave Standish Drive in the Meadowbrook neighborhood. It’s a part of the city’s 2022 Road Reconstruction Project to repair over 20 miles of roads in the city this year. Construction will begin...
SYRACUSE, NY
Town of Manlius summer musical returns after two-year pandemic hiatus

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — After a two-year hiatus, the Town of Manlius Recreation Department will once again put on its annual summer musical, performing the magical musical Into the Woods. The organization has continued its longstanding tradition since 1976. In the Stephen Sondheim musical, everyone's favorite storybook characters are brought...
MANLIUS, NY

