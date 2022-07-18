ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

Summer Reading Program’s End Draws Near

By Matthew Morris
WHIZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System holds their Summer Reading Program to promote literacy and keep developing minds growing. MCLS Youth Services Manager Haley Shaw explained the benefits and goals of the Summer Reading Program. “Basically, what our Summer Reading Program is, we challenge people to...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Working Wonder Women Hosting 2nd Annual Seafood Social

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Partnered with Weatherington Woods and the Muskingum County Community Foundation, Working Wonder Women are hosting the 2nd Annual Seafood Social!. The dinner will take place on Thursday, August 11th at Weatherington Woods and include a variety of seafood, sides, dessert and even a steak option. Money raised...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Adamsville Homecoming Celebrates Community in a Fun-Filled Festival

ADAMSVILLE, Ohio – More festival fun continues this weekend, with the village of Adamsville, Ohio hosting their Annual Homecoming Celebration. The Adamsville Homecoming has been going on for over 70 years, bringing together the small community for a festival celebration. The Homecoming title was coined thanks to the reunions that often occur at the festival, when family members and friends come back to visit their hometown and celebrate with some family fun. The small village hosted a parade to kick off the event on Wednesday, and since then has welcomed fair-goers to ride rides, see live music performances, and even participate in a wagon raffle – auctioning off everything from guns to children’s bikes. On Thursday evening, the event even had local dance groups drawing big crowds as they danced the night away.
ADAMSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Organizations to Celebrate Annual Veterans Appreciation Weekend

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Veterans Appreciation Foundation will be holding their Annual Veterans Appreciation Weekend fundraiser this weekend to honor and support local veterans. Veterans Appreciation Foundation Treasurer Steve Galloway, VAF Board Member Becky Joseph and The Barn Owner Jim Watson explained what the VAF does and how they...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

County Commissioner Meeting Discusses LifeWise’s Implementation of Bible Base Education in Schools

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Muskingum County Commissioners heard from a LifeWise Academy representative today regarding the potential of implementing ‘Bible Based Character Education’ in Muskingum County Schools. LifeWise Academy is a Released Time Religious Instruction program for students K-12 that hopes to implement character education teachings within...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Kathy J. Ommo

Kathy Jo Matko Ommo, 72, of Zanesville, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at her home. She was born November 4, 1949 in Bellaire, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Oxley Matko, She enjoyed painting and spending time with her cats. Kathy worked for Forever Dads Come Unity Marketplace and then at Mattingly’s Cash-n-Carry for years. She also worked at the Morgan County Herald in McConnelsville, Ohio.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Cash Explosion to Celebrate 35th Anniversary At The Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Oh – The Ohio Lottery Cash Explosion is celebrating their 35th Anniversary with a very special event!. The popular show will host a live taping on July 31st at the Ohio State Fair!. Eight lucky audience members in possession of a special 35th anniversary Cash Explosion ticket with...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Dane L. Penrod

Dane Lemoyn Penrod, 85, of Crooksville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at his home. Dane was born October 14, 1936 to the late Ellis H. and Martha S. (Pilsbury) Penrod. In addition to his parents, Dane is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ann Elizabeth Penrod; sons, Doug and Dennis Penrod; brother, Ellis Marlin Penrod; sisters, Charlene Barbour and Mary Jo; and a grandchild, Dennis Allen Penrod.
CROOKSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

David Lee Gregorich

David Gregorich, 75 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2022 at the Beckett House in New Concord, Ohio. He was born on May 28, 1947, in White Cottage, Ohio, son of the late Anthony Gregorich and Iva Montgomery Gregorich. Dave was a veteran of the Army. He later ministered at the Church of Christ and worked for The Longaberger Company for over 15 years, where he retired. Dave loved to play softball and golf. He participated in many Softball Leagues in and around Zanesville for many years. When he wasn’t playing, he was watching his son, Paul play. Above all, he enjoyed his time with his family the most.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

David A. Zylinsky Sr.

David A Zylinsky, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from an extended illness. David was a devoted husband and father and always available to help anyone in need. He was born April 29, 1943, in Zanesville, Ohio. He graduated from Zanesville High School, in 1961. He owned and operated “Import Auto Clinic” and was thought of by many as the “Volkswagen Man” who could repair anything.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Fred “Bill” W. Nottingham, Jr.

Fred “Bill” W. Nottingham, Jr., 76 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at 5:44 PM, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his home following a brief illness. He was born Friday, July 12, 1946, in Gassaway, WV, the son of Fred W. Nottingham, Sr. and Wilma Ruth (Paintiff) Nottingham. He married Vicki (Ault) Nottingham on Friday, November 1, 1968.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Dr. Susan Tuck Rooksby

Dr. Susan Tuck Rooksby succumbed to metastatic breast cancer on July 17, 2022, surrounded by family at her home in Spokane, Washington. Susan was a devoted mother and wife, talented and committed pediatric anesthesiologist, and expert in all matters pertaining to Britain’s royal family. She was born on July...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week – Hailstorm Puppies!

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – This week, the Animal Shelter Society is featuring not just one pet but six adorable puppies for adoption. The Animal Shelter Society currently features six puppies born in the hailstorm that hit the Muskingum county area this past spring. While the 2-month-old puppies had a stormy start, they are now happy, healthy, and excited to be adopted. The puppies are a Rottweiler beagle mix and are named after wacky weather they were born in – Bolt, Lightning, Cyclone, Hurricane, Thunder, and Twister.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Cambridge Fire Department Does Yearly EVOC Training

CAMBRIDGE, Oh – Firefighters from the Cambridge Fire Department participated in their yearly Emergency Vehicles Operation Course (EVOC) training. The training focuses on a variety of different scenarios firefighters may face on emergency calls. The yearly training features cones set up to represent anything from loading docks and alleyways...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

David “Dave” Allen Watson

David “Dave” Allen Watson, 61 passed away July 22, 2022, with his life partner, Chris Chandler by his side. He was born on October 12, 1960, in Zanesville, to the late William Henry Watson and Virginia Dare (Dunmead). David worked at IGA and retired from Dollar General Warehouse as a picker and forklift operator. David enjoyed gardening, watching his beautiful flowers blossom, being outdoors and even mowing the grass.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Harold R. Wion Sr.

Harold R. Wion Sr., 48 of Zanesville, passed away on July 16, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. He was born on October 15, 1973, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of Harold R. Wion and Cathy Moltzan. He is survived by his sons, Harold Wion Jr., Jacob Chappelear, Johnny Jamison; daughters, Brittany Churchill,...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Anita L. Bonice

Anita L. Bonice, 59, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Genesis Healthcare, after an extended illness. She was born on September 17, 1962, in Los Angeles, California to the late Ina Mae (Reed) Hicks and Robert L. Hicks. Anita dedicated 22 years of her life to the Longaberger Company filling various positions from QA agent up to management. She loved collecting elephants, watching her grandchildren, NASCAR, football and tending to her garden of roses. Left to mourn her passing are her husband of 15 years, Rick Bonice; children, Eric (Patrick) Connell, Erin Harter, Dustin (Tessa) Armstrong, Corey (Trisha) Bonice, Christopher (Jessica) Armstrong, Sheena Renick; 12 grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins; special cousin and friend, Amber Mahon. Welcoming her to Heaven were her parents, and sister, Cassandra Rupe. Family and friends may call from 4pm to 6pm, Monday, July 25, 2022, at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville, where funeral services will begin at 6pm with Ric Bonice as celebrant. Cremation will follow with burial to take place in Stovertown Cemetery at a later date. You may sign the online register book or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
ZANESVILLE, OH

