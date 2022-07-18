ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wheel maker Dicastal's Michigan plant raided by FBI

By Byron Hurd
Autoblog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI raided western Michigan wheel manufacturing outfit Dicastal North America on Monday. The Chinese-owned manufacturer is a major supplier of automotive wheels and has been operating in Greenville, Mich., since 2015, the local Daily News newspaper reported. The FBI has not released any information about the raid apart...

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 75

Merican
4d ago

While they’re at it, maybe the FBI should also release the Epstein list to America. The whole thing. Every single name

Reply(4)
43
jeani
4d ago

everything Americans buy should be made in America. to keep our country strong .. We are slowly losing our country :/

Reply(11)
20
Karen Jeske
4d ago

I said in my posts China would take over everything and it’s really happening

Reply(17)
32
Related
Arab American News

How to clear a criminal record in Michigan? Updated website has info

LANSING — An updated webpage from the state’s attorney general wants to improve the process to expunge a criminal record, following a significant increase in the number of applications submitted to set aside a prior conviction. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office said in a press release this week...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Manufacturing#Western Michigan#Gm#Chinese#Daily News#Fbi Public Affairs#The Detroit Free Press#Ford#Stellantis#Honda#Toyota#Nissan
iHeartRadio

Murderer Escapes Michigan Jail After Canceling Credit Card Payment

A Bay City man, who was convicted of murdering a man in Tennessee years ago, has been accused of another crime, according to MLive. This time, without any bloodshed. 50-year-old Thomas E. “Big Tank” Kotewa was arrested on May 10 on charges of third-degree retail fraud and resisting or obstructing police. Before that, he was charged with possessing narcotics, felon in possession of ammunition, and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle. A $450 bond was posted on Kotewa's behalf on June 1 and the man walked free.
BAY CITY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 City to Raise a Family in the U.S.

When people start a family, they often think about where to live that might offer a family-friendly environment. I personally think that Michigan has lots of great cities to raise a family, and now, a new study out has determined that the Mitten actually best the best place to raise a family in the U.S.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Woman’s Final Wish – Have Ashes Spread at Popular Michigan Eatery

If you ever drive down South Division Avenue, you have seen the restaurant that Tommy Brann has worked so hard to operate. Tommy has been at the restaurant day and night for over 50 years. It is not uncommon to see him doing whatever job needs to be done at Brann's Sizzling Steaks & Sports Grille -- from clearing off tables, sweeping floors, running food from the kitchen, or even cleaning the bathrooms. Tommy gives his all each and every day for his restaurant.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

76-Year-Old Northern Michigan Man Admits Leaving Pipe Bombs At Stores

BAY CITY, Mich., (AP) — A 76-year-old northern Michigan man pleaded guilty Monday to leaving two pipe bombs outside cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie, federal prosecutors announced. John Douglas Allen of Whittemore entered the plea in federal court in Bay City. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced, which is scheduled for Nov. 9. Allen admitted that on Sept. 15, 2021, he placed pipe bombs containing shrapnel outside an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie and outside a Verizon store in Cheboygan, prosecutors said. Both pipe bombs contained a note demanding $5 million. Video footage taken from the stores and nearby businesses captured his actions. Allen also pleaded guilty to placing letters containing threats aimed at telecommunications providers at cell towers ion the Upper Peninsula. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAY CITY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Five dank news nuggets from across Michigan

Nowadays, there’s simply too much cannabis news in Michigan for me to keep track of it all in one column every week. So, to help keep local stoners informed, here’s another installment of “Seeds and Stems” — an assortment of cannabis products and news from the last month that I’ve personally plucked from the grinder and rolled up just for your consumption. Enjoy.
LANSING, MI
104.1 WIKY

Michigan Man Arrested In Hopkins County

A major marijuana distributor was busted in Hopkins County on Monday after police were tipped off that he would be driving through town. Officers say they pulled over 50 year old Roy Stallworth for speeding and crossing the fog line several times. A K-9 went to work and detected narcotics...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
The Ann Arbor News

Don’t sweat blackout risk in Michigan’s summer heat waves, experts say

LANSING, MI – Summertime power outages across Michigan are more likely to happen because of severe storms than from rolling blackouts during heat waves, experts say. The risk of rolling blackouts in the Midwest during heat waves is unlikely to hit Michigan residents, both industry officials and independent experts said. In fact, the odds are greater that Michigan’s power producers will be needed to help bolster other parts of the interconnected Midwest power grid.
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Fox Motors buys 3 SE Michigan dealerships

GRAND RAPIDS — Fox Motor Group LLC has expanded its holdings in southeast Michigan with the acquisition of three dealerships from Ken Garff Automotive LLC. In the deal, Grand Rapids-based Fox Motors picked up Cadillac of Novi, Southfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM and Telegraph Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, according to a statement.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy