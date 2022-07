The Claiborne Commission unanimously adopted a tax levy that, while actually reducing the rate, will remain “revenue neutral” for the county. At first glance, the new rate of $2.00 per $100 of assessed property value – down from last year’s $2.5777 – looks to be more than a one-fifth reduction in the amount of property taxes. However, the rate is just half of the equation. The second half is the uptick in the value of the ‘penny’ which determines just how many of those copper coins will eventually make it into each of the county revenue funds.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO