USF adds former SMU coach Chad Morris as an offensive analyst

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

USF coach Jeff Scott has brought former SMU and Arkansas coach Chad Morris to the Bulls coaching staff as an offensive analyst.

The two previously worked together on Dabo Swinney’s coaching staff at Clemson from 2011-14, with Morris serving as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and Scott as wide receivers coach. The Tigers captured the first of 6 ACC championships under Swinney in 2011 and finished in the top 10 in total offense in the nation from 2012-13.

“Chad and I have a great relationship and had a lot of success working together for four seasons under Coach Swinney at Clemson,” Scott said in a statement Monday. “We are very excited to welcome Chad to South Florida and I look forward to him working with offensive coordinator Travis Trickett, our returning staff members and me as we employ a fast-paced and exciting offense.”

Morris left the Clemson program to become the head coach at SMU in 2015.

The Mustangs went from 2 wins in his first season to 7 wins in 2018 and an appearance in the Frisco Bowl. He left before the bowl game to take the head coaching job at Arkansas .

The Razorbacks finished with a 4-18 record between 2018-19 and Morris was fired.

He joined Gus Malzahn’s coaching staff at Auburn, where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019 but found himself out of a job after Malzahn was fired following the 2020 season. He spent the 2021 season in his home state of Texas as coach of Allen High outside of Dallas.

Morris began his coaching career at the high school level, coaching at various stops across Texas before becoming an assistant coach at Tulsa under Todd Graham in 2010.

The 53-year-old Morris will work with Trickett, who joined the program as the offensive coordinator in the offseason.

Scott is set to begin his third season at USF, with the Bulls scheduled to host BYU on Sept. 3.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .

