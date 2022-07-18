ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What South Florida voters need to know about voting by mail in August primary

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

Mail-in ballots are starting to go out to South Florida voters for the August primary, kicking off the first major election in the state after two controversial elections laws passed since 2020.

Voters have until Aug. 13 to sign up to receive a mail-in ballot for the primary, although they can still sign up and receive a mail-in ballot in person at elections offices after that. Mail-in ballots have to be received at elections offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 23.

Ballots that arrive afterward, even if postmarked before Election Day, will not be counted.

Voters should mail it back as early as possible, as the average delivery time for the U.S. Postal Service was three to four days. Drop boxes also will be available at elections offices during business hours in the two weeks before the election.

While the changes to voting by mail weren’t sweeping in nature, Floridians still were affected by a new requirement requiring that IDs be provided before they can sign up to vote by mail.

New Florida voters had already been required since 2006 to provide either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number when registering.

But anyone who registered before 2006 had been grandfathered in and wasn’t required to update registrations with that information, even if they made any other changes in the past 17 years.

This year, though, requesting a mail-in ballot would require those forms of identification.

In Broward, 70,000 were people were contacted last fall to update their registration information because they were missing their identifiers. Fewer than 7,000 responded, which means 90% still don’t have the identifiers on file, said Broward’s Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott.

Elections supervisors stressed that any voter who hasn’t yet provided their ID information can still vote in-person this year, either during early voting or on Election Day. “If we don’t have your identifiers, that only prevents you from vote-by-mail ballot and updating your information by phone or some other way than in person,” Scott said.

In addition, signatures on mail-in ballots will likely come under even more scrutiny from partisan observers, who have been given more access to ballots thanks to the new law.

Voters have until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, to fix, or “cure,” signatures that don’t match the ones on file or any other issues with ballots.

“If we have your email or cellphone, we can contact you by email or text message and we’ll also send you a letter,” said Broward’s Supervisor Scott. One way to make sure the office has the information is to click on “get status notifications” that’s on the elections office website, also known as Ballottrax.

In Palm Beach County, “if there is an issue with their signature we will call, email, text, and send a letter to the voter notifying them of the signature issue,” said elections office spokeswoman Alison Novoa. “If there is a signature issue, the ‘My Status’ page will also alert the voter and provide them with the proper instructions and the required Affidavit to cure their ballot.”

Voters should make sure their registration includes a telephone number and email address so they can be notified if there’s a problem.

Another provision of the 2021 law requires voters to request mail-in ballots every two years instead of every four, but that won’t affect voters this cycle. A voter who requested mail-in ballots before 2020 will still receive them through 2022 thanks to a grandfather clause but would have to sign up again next year to vote by mail for the 2023-2024 election cycle.

In Broward, military and overseas ballots have been sent out. Thursday will be the first shipment for vote-for-mail ballots, Scott said. That will be about 300,000 ballots. In Palm Beach County, local mail-in ballots started being mailed Monday.

Voters can visit their county elections websites to make sure they are still listed as having requested to vote by mail and can also check there to see if their ballot was received and counted.

Visit Browardvotes.gov and go to “my voter info” or call 954-357-VOTE for Broward County. The website in Palm Beach County is pbcelections.org or call 561-656-6200.

A spokesperson for Palm Beach County’s elections office wasn’t available to comment late Monday.

Major races on the ballot in August include the Democratic primary for governor, several contested party primaries for Congress and the state Legislature, and many key local races.

The 2021 law also bans a supervisor from mailing every voter in the county a mail-in ballot, whether they had requested it or not, despite the fact that no counties in Florida had done so.

The practice has been a major target of former President Trump, who has railed against it in other states, falsely claiming fraud.

The mail-in provisions of the 2021 law were not affected by a judge’s ruling earlier this year that blocked much of the law from being enforced, including restrictions on drop boxes, creating new requirements for voter applications, and banning interactions with voters in line.

An appeals court in May reinstated the sections of the law that had been blocked as the legal challenge continues.

