Taxi driver held at gunpoint by passenger who didn’t want to pay, police say

A passenger who refused the pay fare held a taxi driver at gunpoint earlier this month, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The taxi driver picked up a man named James about 1:30 a.m. July 4 near the 7800 block of Southwest Eighth Street in North Lauderdale, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

As the driver drove, he told the passenger he needed to pay the fare in order to be taken to his destination, and the man became upset and pulled out a gun.

An unidentified man pulled a gun on a taxi driver after he refused to pay the fare, the Broward Sheriff's Office says. (Broward Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

Surveillance video from inside the taxi shows the driver calling for another cab and asking the passenger to wait outside.

The man with the gun wouldn’t get out of the car and demanded the driver return to the original pickup location.

“A few minutes later, the driver is seen with his hands held up, begging for his life. The victim says to the gunman, ‘Please, don’t kill me,’ before crashing into a parked car,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver then returned to the original location, and the passenger got out of the car without paying.

The identity of the driver is being withheld under Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2018 that allows crime victims to shield their name and personal information from the public.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the passenger or his location to call Det. Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-321-4328 or to submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.