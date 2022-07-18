ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

Officials: Cows block Florida's Turnpike after truck fire

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — (AP) — Traffic on Florida’s Turnpike stopped moooooving for several hours Monday after a cattle hauler caught fire, and dozens of cows blocked the roadway, authorities said.

The hauler's semi-cab began to catch fire shortly before noon near St. Cloud, south of Orlando, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The driver, a 47-year-old Alabama man, pulled the truck over to the turnpike's outside shoulder, officials said. He then opened the cattle trailer door, allowing about 70 cows to escape the smoke and flames.

The local fire department responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The cattle hauler was towed from the scene.

Florida’s Turnpike was closed in both directions and traffic was diverted for nearly four hours as officials dealt with the fire and rounded up the cows.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the truck fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Pennsylvania state trooper charged with aggravated animal cruelty after incident involving a horse

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with aggravated animal currently in an incident involving a horse in 2021, officials say. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in a news release, Corporal Michael Perillo was charged with aggravated animal cruelty to animals following an on-duty incident that happened on December 28, 2021, in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The criminal complaint was filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
KRMG

New California gun control law mimics Texas abortion measure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California punched back Friday against two recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions as Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a controversial, first-in-the-nation gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law and urged other states to follow suit. He acted one month after conservative justices...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Kentucky judge extends block of state's abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — A Kentucky judge granted an injunction on Friday that prevents the state's near-total ban on abortions from taking effect, meaning the state's two clinics can continue providing abortions, for now. Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry's ruling says there is “a substantial likelihood” that...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Cloud, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, FL
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Colorado man pleads guilty to casting missing wife's ballot

DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado man who had been charged in the presumed death of his missing wife has pleaded guilty to forgery for casting her 2020 election ballot for then-President Donald Trump. Barry Morphew pleaded guilty Thursday and was fined and assessed court costs of $600,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cows#Florida Highway Patrol#Fire Department#Old Alabama#Accident#The Associated Press
KRMG

Election-denying Colorado clerk surrenders to authorities

ASPEN, Colo. — (AP) — A rural Colorado official known as the state’s most prominent election denier surrendered to authorities amid allegations she violated the terms of her release as she awaits trial on accusations of breaking into her county’s election system. Mesa County Clerk Tina...
ASPEN, CO
KRMG

Crowd protests relocation of abortion clinic to New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — (AP) — Anti-abortion activists from across the U.S. converged in southern New Mexico on Tuesday to protest relocation plans by the Mississippi clinic at the center of the court battle that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, but New Mexico's governor vowed not to back down from her support for access to abortions.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRMG

Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race

ALTO, Georgia — (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker commiserated as north Georgia farmers bemoaned environmental regulations and rising costs of doing business. Minutes before, the former football star and political newcomer volleyed with journalists on issues ranging from gas prices to abortion. In both audiences,...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Author Wes Moore wins Democratic race for Maryland governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Bestselling author Wes Moore won the Democratic primary for Maryland governor on Friday, setting up a general election contest against Republican Dan Cox, a hard-line conservative endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Moore, the author of the book “The Other Wes Moore” and...
MARYLAND STATE
KRMG

Mike Rowe announces trip to Green Country, will film new television series

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Mike Rowe is coming to Green Country. Principal photography has begun for the third season of “The Story Behind the Story,” based on Rowe’s popular podcast. The former “Dirty Jobs” host covers interesting topics like history, pop culture, and Hollywood secrets. Each episode covers a story about a real person or place.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

4 out of 5 Oklahoma U.S. Reps voted against bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. House approved legislation to protect interracial and same-sex marriages this week. This legislation, the ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ was introduced Monday amid concerns that the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade could jeopardize other rights, such as marriage equality and access to contraception. Concerns from the public across the U.S. stemmed from Justice Clarence Thomas’ Dobbs v. Jackson concurring opinion, which stated that SCOTUS should revisit other cases tied to similar ‘rights’ to abortion access.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
80K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy