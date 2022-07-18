ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

String of home break-ins in Fairmount has neighbors on edge

fox29.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeighbors on a Philadelphia block say a group of suspected robbers were spotted...

www.fox29.com

CBS Philly

Truck Recovered In Hit-And-Run That Left Bicyclist Dead In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have recovered a truck wanted for allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Police identified the man killed as 28-year-old Nyier “Nas” Cunningham. He was two blocks away from his home. Police say the truck was recovered at Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street, but a search for the driver continues. Credit: Philadelphia Police The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia. Medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at the hospital. “The vehicle...
CBS Philly

Driver Facing Charges After Stealing SEPTA Maintenance Truck, Crashing Into Wall During Police Chase In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over a crazy scene in North Philadelphia on Friday morning. SEPTA officials tell Eyewitness News one of their maintenance trucks was stolen. Police chased the driver who eventually crashed into a wall at Hunting Park and Ridge Avenues. The suspect was not hurt but is now facing charges.
CBS Philly

Namir Thomas Charged In Connection To Alleged Gunpoint Rape, Robbery At SEPTA’s Snyder Station, DA Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has charged a man for an alleged gunpoint rape that happened at SEPTA’s Snyder Station earlier this week. Namir Thomas, 20, has been charged with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, robbery, and other related offenses. The city says tips from the public helped Philadelphia police identify Thomas to bring him into custody. Credit: Philadelphia police Police say Thomas raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim was on the platform trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought for her when the suspect approached. Earlier this week, Philadelphia police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the alleged rape. It’s unclear if the person charged is the suspect described in the surveillance images. This is not the first sexual assault at a SEPTA subway station this year. On April 24, a woman was raped on the Broad Street Line between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Charges filed in connection with 11-year-old girl shot in Logan home

LOGAN - An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Thursday after police say she was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood while a family friend has been charged for her role in the unintentional shooting of the girl, as well as the juvenile shooter. Philadelphia police say the incident...
fox29.com

Cyclist, 28, killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run involving heavy duty pick-up truck, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking into a hit-and-run that left a cyclist dead on Friday morning. Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small says the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. when officers received a 911 call about a person on a bike being hit by a car in the area of N 52nd Street and Wyalusing Avenue.
delawarevalleynews.com

Thanks To Three Hoodlums, City Pool Closed For Summer

Three individuals acting like hoodlums caused a city pool to close for the summer in Kensington, right in the middle of summer. The incident happened yesterday afternoon,about 4:25 PM. Workers at the McViegh Rec center located at D and Ontario Streets were trying to eject three females from the pool for unruly behavior. The females refused to get out of the pool and words were exchanged. The pool was then closed to everyone, in an effort to get the three out of the pool.
