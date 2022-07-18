ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Officials: Florida man allegedly lured mother into apartment before killing her

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly lured his mother into an apartment and killed her, police say.

According to The Associated Press, Logan Lopez, 24, allegedly told investigators on Saturday that he had been planning to kill his mother for the last year.

The Clearwater Police Department said on Twitter that Lopez has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly beating his mother to death with a hammer and then stabbing her multiple times after he had lured her into his apartment.

Police were called out to the apartment complex by a neighbor around 5 p.m. on Saturday, who reported hearing a woman screaming nearby. According to the AP, police found Mary Beth Lopez, 53, dead inside an apartment.

According to the AP, police said that Lopez didn’t have a criminal history but had previously been held involuntarily for mental health treatment, which falls under Florida’s Baker Act.

©2022 Cox Media Group

