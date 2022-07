Warsaw’s Suzi Swinehart has been running competitively since she was eight years old, competing in her first marathon at 19. She would eventually move up to ultramarathons, her first being the HUFF 50k run in Huntington. Still looking to increase the challenge, Swinehart’s quest to find the biggest and toughest races in the world would take her to Death Valley, California, home of Badwater 135.

WARSAW, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO