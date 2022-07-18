ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Don’t let retirement close in on you without creating a plan

WZZM 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Have you managed to squeeze in a summer vacation yet? Time may feel like it’s closing in on you. Your FINANCIAL FUTURE might feel...

www.wzzm13.com

My Magic GR

The Ten Best Places To Get A Frosty Treat In GR

Has anyone ever told you to 'chill out'? It's easy in Grand Rapids with so many great ice cream and frozen yogurt places!. Grand Rapids Has A HUGE Number Of Great Ice Cream and Yogurt Places!. No matter what kind of frozen delight captures your fancy, Grand Rapids has you...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan blueberry farm provides traditions and tasty treats for over two decades

WEST OLIVE, MI -- It is officially blueberry season in West Michigan, and with a good crop this year the bushes are full with people’s favorite tiny blue fruit. Crossroads Blueberry Farm grows roughly 600 acres of blueberries on a farm 30 miles west of Grand Rapids. A processing facility onsite preps three million pounds of berries every season, for distribution to major grocery store chains like Meijer, Kroger and Walmart.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Local
Michigan Business
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
Grand Rapids Kids

5 Juicy Peach Picking Farms in West Michigan

Is there anything better than a freshly-picked, perfectly-ripe Michigan peach?! It’s one of life’s most delicious pleasures. Peach picking in Grand Rapids starts late July and only runs a few weeks. Different peach varieties are ready at different times–so be sure to ask what types are available for U-pick.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Margarita Flights Exist And You Can Find Them in Battle Creek

A "serial non-decider" is a term I just made up, but is used to describe someone who is consistently indecisive-- especially when it comes to what to order. I'm someone who wants to try a little bit of everything which is why I love the fact that more and more west Michigan restaurants are offering "flights" at their establishments.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Five dank news nuggets from across Michigan

Nowadays, there’s simply too much cannabis news in Michigan for me to keep track of it all in one column every week. So, to help keep local stoners informed, here’s another installment of “Seeds and Stems” — an assortment of cannabis products and news from the last month that I’ve personally plucked from the grinder and rolled up just for your consumption. Enjoy.
LANSING, MI
Fox17

Traffic lights in NW Grand Rapids back on after losing power

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic lights in northwest Grand Rapids were without power Tuesday morning, but the city of Grand Rapids informs us that the power is back on. The city of Grand Rapids says the problem arose when its primary circuit on Richmond Street tripped. We’re told that...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
midwestliving.com

One-Day Itinerary in Saugatuck, Michigan

For more than a century, artists have congregated in Saugatuck, Michigan, weaving their creative spirits into the fabric of this warm and LGBTQ-friendly town. Art flourishes everywhere—in the sculptures around downtown; in the summer lineup of film and music festivals; and in the paintings, prints and pottery that fill more than 30 colorful galleries. Many of those showrooms double as studios, so you may catch an artist at work. And if you feel the impulse to get hands-on yourself, check out the class schedule at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts or look into visitors' events at the Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists' Residency.
SAUGATUCK, MI
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WLNS

Michigan minimum wage could see increase soon

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The minimum wage could be raised here in Michigan. This comes after a Michigan judge restored an old law that cut the minimum wage and paid sick leave initiatives back in 2018. While some officials say this could be a disadvantage to small businesses and restaurants, some local businesses have already […]
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Bud’s Bar in Schoolcraft Is Now Red, Hiring & Re-Opening Soon

Oh, gosh, I don't know how to break this news, so, I'm just gonna say it. Bud's is now RED. Well, maybe maroon. And it looks like it's going to reopen soon. I know, I was shocked when I saw the photo myself, but the good news is it looks like a local favorite in Schoolcraft, Bud's Bar is set to re-open soon, as they have signage letting the community know they're currently hiring to get re-staffed. When the bar unexpectedly closed down in 2019, the community was totally broken up about the news, but were relieved when it was announced early this year that they would be re-opening. With the new paint job, you're always in fear of upsetting locals who had known and loved Bud's as the almost oxidized copper brick building in the heart of Schoolcraft, but the reception has actually been positive:
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
WZZM 13

Spectrum Health offers specialized services to LGBTQIA+ patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Spectrum Health many physicians are now specializing in providing safe and affirming care to LGBTQIA+ populations in West Michigan. They've even received a special "Safe and Affirming" designation, which is recognized nationally. This designation is part of an increased effort by Spectrum Health to make sure everyone feels safe while seeking the care they need and to improve the health and well-being of every individual within the LGBTQIA+ communities.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Gas Will Be Offered For $2.38 In A Calhoun County Community

East Leroy, Michigan, is a quiet community with a population of slightly over 2,600 people, but that may all change Friday, July 22. Motorists will be able to get discounted gas at a gas station in East Leroy, for $2.38 per gallon. Because of the anticipated response to such a deal, the location could not be revealed until 24 hours before the price drop. To honor the location announcement restriction, this article couldn’t be published until 1 PM, Thursday, and that deadline has been met.
EAST LEROY, MI

