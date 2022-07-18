Don’t let retirement close in on you without creating a plan

Oh, gosh, I don't know how to break this news, so, I'm just gonna say it. Bud's is now RED. Well, maybe maroon. And it looks like it's going to reopen soon. I know, I was shocked when I saw the photo myself, but the good news is it looks like a local favorite in Schoolcraft, Bud's Bar is set to re-open soon, as they have signage letting the community know they're currently hiring to get re-staffed. When the bar unexpectedly closed down in 2019, the community was totally broken up about the news, but were relieved when it was announced early this year that they would be re-opening. With the new paint job, you're always in fear of upsetting locals who had known and loved Bud's as the almost oxidized copper brick building in the heart of Schoolcraft, but the reception has actually been positive:

SCHOOLCRAFT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO