LAPD asks citizens for vigilance amid increase in various crimes

Due to a recent increase in violent street robberies, including a number of follow-home crimes, the Los Angeles Police Department Monday urged people to be aware of their surroundings — and to call 911 if they feel they are being followed.

“Victims have been followed from such places (as) Melrose Avenue, the Jewelry District of Los Angeles, nightclubs and high-end restaurants,” the LAPD said in a community alert notification.

“The target of these robberies has been expensive jewelry, including watches and necklaces, as well as expensive purses,” police said. “Victims have also been targeted based on the type of vehicle they are driving.”

LAPD issued the following safety tips to the public:

— Be aware of your surroundings regarding anything unusual or out of the ordinary before getting out of your car or walking out of a restaurant, store, mall or club.

— Be cautious about displaying high-value property in public, such as purses, watches and jewelry.

— Record and report suspicious activity to police, and write down suspicious vehicle/suspect descriptions.

— If you are driving and believe you are being followed, call 911, and, if possible, drive to the nearest police station.

— If you are being robbed, do not resist the robbery suspects. Cooperate and comply with their demands. Be a good witness.

— And after a robbery, immediately call police via 911. Immediately write down everything you can remember about the crime, suspects and suspect vehicle.

“Do not chase or follow the robbery suspect out of your home or business,” police said. “Leave the job of catching the suspects to the police.”