ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD asks citizens for vigilance amid increase in various crimes

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dtu59_0gk4CBvp00

Due to a recent increase in violent street robberies, including a number of follow-home crimes, the Los Angeles Police Department Monday urged people to be aware of their surroundings — and to call 911 if they feel they are being followed.

“Victims have been followed from such places (as) Melrose Avenue, the Jewelry District of Los Angeles, nightclubs and high-end restaurants,” the LAPD said in a community alert notification.

“The target of these robberies has been expensive jewelry, including watches and necklaces, as well as expensive purses,” police said. “Victims have also been targeted based on the type of vehicle they are driving.”

LAPD issued the following safety tips to the public:

— Be aware of your surroundings regarding anything unusual or out of the ordinary before getting out of your car or walking out of a restaurant, store, mall or club.

— Be cautious about displaying high-value property in public, such as purses, watches and jewelry.

— Record and report suspicious activity to police, and write down suspicious vehicle/suspect descriptions.

— If you are driving and believe you are being followed, call 911, and, if possible, drive to the nearest police station.

— If you are being robbed, do not resist the robbery suspects. Cooperate and comply with their demands. Be a good witness.

— And after a robbery, immediately call police via 911. Immediately write down everything you can remember about the crime, suspects and suspect vehicle.

“Do not chase or follow the robbery suspect out of your home or business,” police said. “Leave the job of catching the suspects to the police.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Gang member who was shot at by LAPD officers in Sun Valley disappears during standoff

An armed gang member who was shot at by Los Angeles police officers is at large Friday morning in the Sun Valley area. According to the LAPD, Foothill Division gang officers were patrolling at about 7 p.m. near the 7800 block of Radford Avenue, near Strathern Street, when they saw a suspect they identified as a known gang member get out of a vehicle with what appeared to be a firearm. During a traffic stop, officers shot at the suspect.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspects in 7-Eleven robberies, fatal shootings arrested

Santa Ana police have arrested two Los Angeles men believed to be responsible for a string of robberies and murders at several 7-Eleven locations in Southern California this past month. Malik Patt (20) and Jason Payne (44) and are believed to be connected to 13 robberies and the fatal shootings...
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Burbank teen arrested in series of arson fires

An 18-year-old Burbank man was arrested early Friday in connection with a recent series of fires that authorities say were intentionally set. Cyrus Hernandez was taken into custody early Friday morning on the grounds of the Burbank Empire Center mall, the Burbank Police Department reported. Hernandez was booked on suspicion...
BURBANK, CA
Jalopnik

An LAPD Helicopter Cost a Man His Life

Having one of the largest municipal fleets in the country has its advantages for the Los Angeles Police Department. But one of those vehicles costing someone their life is a tragic game changer. As the LA Times reports, the LAPD may want to rethink how it has its police copters respond to calls, as the noise from one cost a man his life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Police seize ghost guns from Burbank home, arrest suspect

A 32-year-old convicted felon was arrested Wednesday and a large cache of ghost guns he allegedly manufactured was seized at his Burbank home, authorities said. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Task Force obtained information “about a felon in possession of firearms” on Monday, and later identified the suspect as Eric Petrossian, according to the LAPD.
BURBANK, CA
HeySoCal

Cash, French bulldog taken in follow-home robbery in Rosemead

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find three suspects in an armed follow-home robbery in Rosemead during which items were taken including thousands of dollars in cash and a French bulldog puppy. The crime occurred about 9:50 p.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of Steele Street, Detective Sgt....
ROSEMEAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Nightclub#Police
foxla.com

VIDEO: Violent street brawl breaks out in Santee Alley

LOS ANGELES - Video shows a violent brawl break out among a group of people in Santee Alley over the weekend. It happened Sunday in the area near 1150 Santee Street between E. 11th and E. 12th streets. The witness who took the video, Karissa Nachor, told FOX 11 she...
LOS ANGELES, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. Community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures. View the Agenda. On July 25, there are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WEHOville.com

Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (July 11-17)

07/11/2022 @ 1530-1545. A man smashed the front passenger’s side window and removed a bag containing a laptop computer, two hard drives, and ear phones from the front floorboard. #04369. Vehicle Burglary. 500 block Westmount Drive. 07/11/2022 @ 1700-2140. An unknown suspect smashed the rear passenger’s side window and...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Commerce shooting victim

COMMERCE – A man who was found shot dead in Commerce was identified by authorities Wednesday. The death was reported at about 4:10 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Saybrook Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Deputies from the sheriff’s East Los Angeles station were...
COMMERCE, CA
nypressnews.com

LA County District Attorney George Gascón criticized as convicted murderer freed from jail charged with new crimes

After a petition with hundreds of thousands of signatures in favor of recalling Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón was submitted, he is facing outrage now that a convicted murderer who was freed from jail last November after his case was sent back to juvenile court was charged Thursday with a new series of crimes.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy