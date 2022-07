A new, public charter school is preparing to open in Indianapolis, and it caters to immigrants, primarily the Latino population. The Monarca Academy is located near the Lafayette Square International Marketplace on the city’s northwest side, an area where there is a large Latino and immigrant population. “When it comes to the Latino immigrant experience, we sometimes have some of the lowest [education] achievement levels. And this is one way to address that,” said Monarca Academy founder and Executive Director Francisco Valdiosera.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO