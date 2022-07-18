ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Shots fired around Winnebago Street have police asking for community’s help

By WIZM staff
wizmnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShots fired in La Crosse early Sunday have police asking for the community’s help. The La Crosse Police Department...

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Law enforcement arrests La Crosse man accused of meth trafficking

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Authorities arrested a La Crosse man Wednesday for maintaining a drug trafficking place at his Rose Street residence. 57-year-old Bryan Fondren is accused of dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place at 1422 Rose Street. According to the criminal complaint, an investigation showed Fondren was part of an operation dealing large amounts of meth with several other individuals. A federal judge indicted one of those individuals named in the complaint, Todd Valentine, on July 13 for his role in the operation.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Former Cashton Elementary School paraprofessional charged after writing threatening note

CASHTON (WKBT) – A former Cashton Elementary School employee is facing criminal charges in connection to a hit list. On Friday, the Monroe County District Attorney filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Michelle Herricks. She’s facing one count of obstructing an officer and two counts of disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, Herricks wrote a note with two students’ names...
CASHTON, WI
wizmnews.com

Accommodating drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians proving difficult

It can be difficult to accommodate both motorists and bicyclists and pedestrians when building new roads. Let’s hope they do better than what we’ve seen so far. It makes sense when building roads to make it easier for pedestrians to safely cross the streets, and for bicyclists to have a place to ride free from cars. But the city of La Crosse’s effort to do so didn’t turn out so well on Second Street. The road was reconfigured as part of the expansion of the La Crosse Center, and as a result it is hard to tell just where you are supposed to drive. The lane heading north between Jay and State is so narrow that drivers typically have to cross the center line just to have enough room to drive, while the southbound lane features a bike lane as wide as the lane for cars. Many drivers have been confused by the lane markings, and drive south in the bike lane. The city is currently redoing some other major roads, including La Crosse Street and Green Bay Street. And once again, consideration will be given to pedestrians and bicyclists. Let’s hope that when that work is done there will be room for cyclists without having to make drivers cross the center line to avoid hitting the cars parked on the side of the roads.
LA CROSSE, WI
KAAL-TV

Rochester store employee scammed out of $1,100

(ABC 6 News) -- Police said someone called the business and told the employee they were from the "counterfeit unit" at the "police department in Olmsted County." It happened Thursday evening, July 21, at a business in southeast Rochester. The scammer told the teenage girl working at the store that they were with the police department, and they were sitting with the owners of the business. The scammer gave the teen the correct names of the owners, and told her the store had been receiving a lot of counterfeit money.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Wabasha County Crash Injures Rochester Man

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was injured following a motorcycle crash in Wabasha County Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Tyler Bale was westbound on Hwy. 60 east of Zumbro Falls around 8:15 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail at County Rd. 13. Bale was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
uwlax.edu

'That mom away from home’

Jeri Baller, longtime campus dispatcher, recognized for outstanding service. When people are lost, stuck or in trouble, the first voice they hear is often Jeri Baller’s. For 16 years, Baller has been a dispatcher with the UW-La Crosse Police Department, responsible for answering emergency calls, nonemergency calls and every kind of call in between.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF CHIMNEY ROCK (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County Tuesday. According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 at 3:57 p.m. a crash occurred on State Road 93 south of County Road VV in the Town of Chimney Rock.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

While La Crosse waits until 2024 for another airshow, EAA fly-in happens all next week in Oshkosh

A year ago, La Crosse saw its first air show since 2014, highlighted by the F-35 and the Blue Angels. There won’t be another one for two more years. In the meantime, however, over the next week, beginning Monday, a bit more than than an airshow — quite a bit — takes place in Oshkosh with the 69th annual EAA AirVenture fly-in at Wittman Regional Airport.
LA CROSSE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Birds Blamed For Large Power Outage in SE Minnesota

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
CHATFIELD, MN
visitwinona.com

Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum: A Massive Collection

Autoevolution featured Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum and its massive collection of muscle cars. Elmer’s will be auctioning off their inventory on September 14 -17, 2022 in Fountain City after being in business since 1994. The impressive classic collection will continue to be on display to the public on weekends until the auction. To view the museum’s collection click on this youtube video “MattsRadShow” .
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI

