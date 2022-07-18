ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoda Kotb praises Jennifer Lopez’s openness to love after she weds Ben Affleck

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
Hoda Kotb praises JLo’s ‘vulnerability’ after she marries Ben Affleck (Today/TikTok)

Hoda Kotb has praised Jennifer Lopez’s positive mindset when it comes to love after the singer married Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony this weekend.

On Monday, Kotb took the opportunity to share her happiness over the couple’s nuptials during NBC’s Today show and praised Lopez.

“I just have to say something about Jennifer Lopez. I feel like some women, when they get their heart broken, curl up and say: ‘That’s it. That was the best part of my life [and it’s now the] past, and my heart’s broken and I won’t let that happen to me again.’ They get that suit of armor and that’s how they barrel through life,” Kotb said. “She does the opposite.”

Kotb said that, since the first time she interviewed Lopez, she has recognised a “vulnerability” in the star “that says: ‘I’m open.’”

The talk show host then went on to address those who question Lopez’s decision to marry for a fourth time, acknowledging that “you get one beautiful life to live”.

“What are you going to do? Are you gonna sit back and say: ‘Well, look at me, I’m all protected.’ No, you dove back in, you’re going to Vegas! With your old boyfriend! Who you know looks at her like he did 20 years ago,” Kotb continued.

Kotb’s praise for Lopez comes after the singer told the Today show host in February that she and Affleck learned how special love is after rekindling their romance.

“I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you are lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to hold a little bit of that privately, and that’s what we’ve learned,” Lopez said. “But we’re very happy, if that’s what you’re wondering about.”

Lopez announced that she and Affleck, who were previously engaged in the early 2000s before breaking up, had tied the knot in her “On the JLo” newsletter on Sunday. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the 52 year old wrote to her fans.

HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Declared Her Name Would Be ‘Jennifer Affleck’ In 2004 Before Legal Change: Watch

Jennifer Lopez is now legally Jennifer Affleck! The singer and actress, 52, took the name of her new husband Ben Affleck per a Nevada marriage license filed on Saturday, July 16 — and the new surname is exactly what she planned to do in 2003 during their initial engagement. Jennifer made the comment during an hour-long special she filmed with Ben at their rental home in the Deep Cove neighborhood of Vancouver to former Access Hollywood host Pat O’Brien.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez's wedding beauty look is pure glamour

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas this weekend, a year after announcing their engagement for the second time. Lopez shared in her fan newsletter: "We flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

The Independent

