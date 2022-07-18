Hoda Kotb praises Jennifer Lopez’s openness to love after she weds Ben Affleck

Hoda Kotb praises JLo’s ‘vulnerability’ after she marries Ben Affleck (Today/TikTok)

Hoda Kotb has praised Jennifer Lopez’s positive mindset when it comes to love after the singer married Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony this weekend.

On Monday, Kotb took the opportunity to share her happiness over the couple’s nuptials during NBC’s Today show and praised Lopez.

“I just have to say something about Jennifer Lopez. I feel like some women, when they get their heart broken, curl up and say: ‘That’s it. That was the best part of my life [and it’s now the] past, and my heart’s broken and I won’t let that happen to me again.’ They get that suit of armor and that’s how they barrel through life,” Kotb said. “She does the opposite.”

Kotb said that, since the first time she interviewed Lopez, she has recognised a “vulnerability” in the star “that says: ‘I’m open.’”

The talk show host then went on to address those who question Lopez’s decision to marry for a fourth time, acknowledging that “you get one beautiful life to live”.

“What are you going to do? Are you gonna sit back and say: ‘Well, look at me, I’m all protected.’ No, you dove back in, you’re going to Vegas! With your old boyfriend! Who you know looks at her like he did 20 years ago,” Kotb continued.

Kotb’s praise for Lopez comes after the singer told the Today show host in February that she and Affleck learned how special love is after rekindling their romance.

“I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you are lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to hold a little bit of that privately, and that’s what we’ve learned,” Lopez said. “But we’re very happy, if that’s what you’re wondering about.”

Lopez announced that she and Affleck, who were previously engaged in the early 2000s before breaking up, had tied the knot in her “On the JLo” newsletter on Sunday. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the 52 year old wrote to her fans.