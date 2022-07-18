Tory leadership: Boris Johnson’s government wins confidence vote it called in itself

Boris Johnson’s government won the vote of confidence after 349 MPs voted in favour of the Conservatives during a session of the Commons that started at 5pm on Monday.

The confidence motion was tabled not by the opposition, but by the government itself, in an unusual turn that followed Boris Johnson’s resignations.

The vote was called by the Conservative party after they refused to accept the wording of the Labour motion, which expressed no confidence in the government and the Prime Minister.