Cubs select 7 pitchers on 2nd day of MLB Draft

(670 The Score) The Cubs made eight more selections Monday on the second day of the MLB Draft, seven of which were pitchers.

The Cubs selected high school shortstop Christopher Paciolla with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round, their first position player taken in this draft. A standout at Temecula Valley (Calif.) High, Paciolla hit .390 last season.

The Cubs then selected seven straight right-handers in the following seven rounds in Passaic Co. Tech High's Nazier Mule (fourth round, No. 113 overall), Texas Tech's Brandon Birdsell (fifth round, No. 173 overall), Oregon State's Will Frisch (sixth round, No. 173 overall), Grand Canyon University's Nick Hull (seventh round, No. 203 overall), Capistrano Valley High's Mason McGwire (eighth round, No. 233 overall), Arkansas' Connor Noland (ninth round, No. 263 overall) and Wingate's Brody McCullough (10th round, No. 293 overall).

A Capistrano Valley (Calif.) High School product, McGwire is the son of former big league star Mark McGwire.

The Cubs took Oklahoma right-hander Cade Horton with the No. 7 overall pick in the the first round Sunday evening. Chicago then took another pitcher in left-hander Jackson Ferris with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round.

The MLB Draft concludes Tuesday with the final 10 rounds.