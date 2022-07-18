ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Thunderbolt 12 in Brooklyn monitoring rainy weather

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJlZ0_0gk4AuHa00

News 12’s Jordan Kissane is out in Thunderbolt 12 checking out some common flooding areas that residents may need to avoid tonight.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

HEAT ALERT: Monmouth, Ocean counties under mandatory water restrictions

Monmouth and Ocean counties are now under mandatory water restrictions following days of dry conditions and a prolonged heat wave. The new restrictions are not unexpected considering heavy rains have missed the counties in recent weeks. Last Friday, American Water asked customers in this area to voluntarily limit their outdoor...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
News 12

News 12

93K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy